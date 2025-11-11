Hilary Duff announces London concert as she returns to live performances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US pop star and actress Hilary Duff will play her first live shows in over a decade, beginning with a one-off London performance.

Her "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" miniature tour starts at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on January 19, 2026, with further dates in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.

Duff, who rose to fame as the titular character in Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, shared her excitement.

"It’s happening. I’m over the moon to be stepping on stage again," she said. "I’ve got some new songs that I can’t wait to share with you and of course some old favourites we can scream together. It’s been a minute and I’ve missed you. Let’s make some mems [memories]."

The announcement follows the Texas-born singer’s new single, ‘Mature’, her first original solo music in a decade.

The 38-year-old explained: "‘Mature’ is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self. The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed."

Hilary Duff has released her new song, 'Mature' ( Getty Images )

With five studio albums, including 2015’s Breathe In Breathe Out, the actress, known for A Cinderella Story, has also confirmed a forthcoming docuseries. The series will feature a mix of stylised interviews, performances, and videos from her personal archive.

“Making music was a huge risk that I took at such a young age, and it was a huge part of my makeup for the longest time,” Duff said in a new interview with Vogue. “It was hard to step away from it, but I always knew I would come back whenever the timing felt right.”

In recent years, she starred opposite Sutton Foster in TV Land’s seven-season sitcom Younger, and most recently led the short-lived How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father.

Last year, she also welcomed her fourth child, daughter Townes, with her husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma. The pair, who’ve been married since 2019, share two other daughters: Banks, seven, and Mae, four. Duff shares her oldest child, son Luca, 13, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Tickets for the London show go on general sale on Friday, November 14.