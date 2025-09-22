Harry Styles runs Berlin Marathon under fake name – and finishes with impressive time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop superstar Harry Styles surprised fans and marathon enthusiasts alike by completing the prestigious Berlin Marathon on Sunday, achieving an impressive time of under three hours.

The 31-year-old, known for his time in One Direction, joined approximately 55,000 participants in the race, held on a course widely considered the world's fastest marathon track.

Styles, reportedly running under the alias Sted Sarandos and sporting a headband and sunglasses, crossed the finish line in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds – a highly coveted sub-three-hour achievement.

His participation was initially reported by local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, with organisers later confirming the news to dpa.

Der Tagesspiegel reported that Styles was already spotted running in Berlin in preparation for Sunday’s race.

Styles was in a photo at the finish with Richard Whitehead, a two-time gold medal winner over 200 meters at the Paralympic Games. Whitehead, who is on a quest to run 20 marathons this year, posted the photo on Instagram.

Harry Styles attends the premiere of ‘My Policeman’ at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto ( Invision/AP )

Styles' debut album, Harry Styles, topped the album charts in the U.S., Britain and several other countries, while the second, Fine Line, appeared in 2019 and included the Grammy-winning “Watermelon Sugar.”

Earlier this year the singer was rumoured to be dating Zoë Kravitz after a fan posted a video on X of the two walking through the streets of Rome as their faces were discreetly covered with dark sunglasses.

Kravitz appeared to be holding on to Styles’s arm, with fans gushing over the possibility of the pair being romantically involved.

“Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz… two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God!” the video on X was captioned.