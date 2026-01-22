Harry Styles announces global tour with 30-show residency in New York City to promote new album
Singer’s new album comes out March 6
Harry Styles is officially heading back to the stage with a seven-city residency.
The 31-year-old singer announced his upcoming world tour, Together Together, Thursday via Instagram. He shared the news leading up to the release of his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which comes out March 6.
The tour news also comes as he’s releasing his highly anticipated single, “Aperture,” off his new album tonight at 6 p.m. EST.
Styles’ tour includes 30 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the same venue he held a residency in 2022 for his Love on Tour concert series. At the time, he did a 15-night consecutive residency at the venue.
His tour will officially begin in May, with six shows in Amsterdam, followed by six nights in London, with country singer Shania Twain as his special guest.
Over the summer, Styles will be doing two shows in Sáo Paulo and two shows in Mexico City. His New York City residency will begin at the end of August and continue until the end of October.
The highly-anticipated event will end in Australia, with two shows in Melbourne in November and two concerts in Sydney in December.
The “As It Was” singer will be joined by multiple guests across select dates, including Twain, Robyn, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks