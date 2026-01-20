How to watch the 2026 Grammys, who is nominated and who is hosting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 68th annual Grammy Awards are poised to make a grand return to Los Angeles on 1 February, with the Crypto.com Arena set to host an evening promising "history-making moments".

This year’s ceremony marks a significant shift back to tradition, following the 2025 event, which was adapted to focus on supporting relief efforts in the wake of devastating wildfires across the Los Angeles area.

When are the Grammys and how can I watch or stream the show?

For those wishing to tune in, the main show will air live on CBS from 8 p.m. Eastern Time on 1 February.

Viewers can also stream the Grammys via live TV streaming services that include CBS, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. Paramount+ premium subscribers will have live streaming access, while essential subscribers can watch on-demand the following day.

The premiere ceremony, preceding the main event, begins at 3:30 pm Eastern Time (12:30 pm Pacific) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and can be streamed on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com.

Harvey Mason Jr, CEO and President of the Recording Academy, expressed his anticipation for the upcoming show. "I think we will see some history-making moments," he told The Associated Press.

"With artists being nominated in categories they haven't been previously nominated in, and a new crop of talent coming through the system this year – I think we're going to see some really exciting results."

How can I watch the red carpet?

The Associated Press will stream a four-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube and APNews.com.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

Comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the prestigious awards for the sixth consecutive time, though it will be his last. Ben Winston, the Grammys' executive producer, lauded Noah's contribution in a statement: "I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time. He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time."

Noah joins an elite group of hosts; only musical artists Andy Williams (seven shows) and John Denver (six shows) have helmed more Grammy telecasts. Noah previously tied LL Cool J, who hosted five times.

A four-time Grammy nominee himself, Noah is also up for an award this year in the audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording category for his children’s story, Into The Uncut Grass. Mr Mason Jr. praised Noah's unique ability to blend humour, intelligence, and genuine fandom.

Regarding his departure, Mr Mason Jr. added: "Every person at some point in their career decides they want to do something else. And we’re so appreciative of the years that we got from Trevor. He’s really helped define the show and make the show what it’s become over the last six years."

Who is nominated for a Grammy?

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with an impressive nine nods, including for record, song, and album of the year – marking his third time with simultaneous nominations in these major categories.

He also secured nominations for pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song, and rap album, alongside two nominations in the rap performance category.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut each follow with seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea have six nominations apiece, while Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator each received five.

The best new artist category will see Leon Thomas, global girl group Katseye, Olivia Dean, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren, and Lola Young compete for the coveted prize.

This year also features a host of first-time nominees, including Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, JID, and even Timothée Chalamet.