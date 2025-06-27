Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury has unveiled its full lineup for this year’s festival, which is taking place between 25 and 29 June.

As usual, a number of new artists have been added to the main stages, while organisers have also confirmed the times for each set, as well as teasing a few secret sets.

In a prime slot on Saturday at 6.15pm on the Pyramid Stage, following a set by John Fogerty and arriving before RAYE and headliner Neil Young, is an act called Patchwork.

Previous “secret sets” have included 2023’s not-so-surprise performance from Foo Fighters, who appeared on the lineup as the unheard-of band The Churnups.

Other artists to have played secret sets in the past are Pulp, Kasabian, Jack White and The Killers, who turned up on the Woodsies and Park stages.

On social media, some fans are trying to guess the identity of Patchwork, with ideas ranging from pop band Haim to Jarvis Cocker’s Pulp, again.

There is also anticipation that Lewis Capaldi could pop up for what would be a remarkable comeback appearance.

“Are Patchwork Pulp, probably not, am I going to get really excited and believe it's them? Yes. Is it them, no,” one conflicted fan wrote on X/Twitter.

“Will I get to the Friday morning of Glastonbury and just play their entire set from 1995 to kick start a brilliant weekend. Yes, yes I will. Will the weekend be epic? Yes. It always is.”

Another intrepid Haim fan found an obscure German book on Amazon by an author named Sylvia Haim, and paired that with a Consequence of Sound review of their album Women in Music Pt III, which praised them for stitching “a patchwork quilt of rich tones, textures and colours”.

Haim will be in the UK in June, as they have a single show scheduled in Margate on 27 June, which happens to coincide with Glastonbury week.

open image in gallery Fans are hoping Haim might make a surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival ( AFP/Getty )

Other fans seemed convinced that Patchwork would be unveiled as Pulp, who are releasing their first new album in 24 years on Friday (6 June). However, Pulp have said they will not be performing at Glastonbury this year.

Chappell Roan also got fans buzzing after sharing a series of throwback photos this week, one of which showed her as a young girl while waving a patchwork quilt.

Meanwhile, Bob Dylan fans wondered whether actor Timothée Chalamet, who played the revered singer-songwriter in the Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown, would be turning up for a tribute set.

Chalamet was revealed to be the anonymous bidder who bought a “patchwork” jacket that once belonged to Dylan at a Julien’s auction in January, for £19,575.

Oasis fans should squash any lingering hopes that Noel and Liam Gallagher will be delivering a preview of their massive reunion tour in July, as representatives have definitively ruled out that they will perform at this year’s festival.

open image in gallery Oasis fans might still be clinging on to hope that Noel and Liam Gallagher could make a surprise Glastonbury appearance ( PA )

Glastonbury organisers are unlikely to offer any further details on Patchwork until their performance at the festival.

Elsewhere on its eclectic lineup, a number of film and TV stars will be taking part in Q&As and talks at the Pilton Palais cinema, including Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, Andrew Garfield, Taron Egerton, Tilda Swinton, Ncuti Gatwa and Edgar Wright.

Organisers have also announced a series of events to open the festival, including one on Wednesday evening on the Pyramid Stage titled Look to the Skies.

It is the first theatre and circus show to be held on the main stage since 1990 and will involve a “breathtaking aerial odyssey” with high-wire walkers, acrobats and circus performers.