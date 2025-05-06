Glastonbury fans speculate over Acoustic Stage ‘special guests’ clue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury can be a great place for celebrity spotting, as the annual festival attracts Hollywood stars including Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow and Florence Pugh to the muddy fields of Worthy Farm.

Occasionally, you might even see the odd actor taking to the stage, such as last year when Russell Crowe and his band, Indoor Garden Party, regaled audiences from the festival’s Acoustic Stage.

Some fans now think they’ve spotted a clue that another famous face could be making an appearance on the same stage this year, after the lineup was unveiled last week.

Included alongside the London Community Gospel Choir and The Bootleg Beatles is an act named Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan and Special Guests.

While the “special guests” have yet to be confirmed, fans are understandably now wondering whether one of them could be none other than Timothée Chalamet, who starred as Dylan in the Oscar-nominated 2024 biopic A Complete Unknown.

“I’m very into this theory,” one fan wrote under a TikTok that promoted the theory that Chalamet would be one of the special guests.

Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown

“I thought the same when I saw the Acoustic Stage lineup! imagine!”, another said.

However, it was also pointed out that the next Dune sequel is due to begin filming in June, meaning Chalamet’s schedule might not allow for a Worthy Farm appearance.

Glastonbury 2025 is being headlined by British rock band The 1975, US pop star Olivia Rodrigo, and Neil Young and his band The Chrome Hearts.

Other acts on the lineup include Brit Award and Grammy-winning star Charli XCX, singer RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, British hip-hop artist Loyle Carner, Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro and rapper Busta Rhymes.

It was announced last year that Rod Stewart would take on the Sunday teatime Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Further artists set to perform are Nineties-formed electronic pioneers The Prodigy, Canadian artist Alanis Morissette and rock band The Libertines. “Messy” star Lola Young, US pop singer Gracie Abrams, and viral star Shaboozey are also on the lineup.

Among the returning festival favourites are Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice, indie duo Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim and Scissor Sisters.

Glastonbury 2025 takes place from 25 to 29 June.