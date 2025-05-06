Glastonbury fans speculate over Acoustic Stage ‘special guests’ clue
Fans are convinced that a Hollywood star could be turning up for a special Worthy Farm performance
Glastonbury can be a great place for celebrity spotting, as the annual festival attracts Hollywood stars including Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow and Florence Pugh to the muddy fields of Worthy Farm.
Occasionally, you might even see the odd actor taking to the stage, such as last year when Russell Crowe and his band, Indoor Garden Party, regaled audiences from the festival’s Acoustic Stage.
Some fans now think they’ve spotted a clue that another famous face could be making an appearance on the same stage this year, after the lineup was unveiled last week.
Included alongside the London Community Gospel Choir and The Bootleg Beatles is an act named Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan and Special Guests.
While the “special guests” have yet to be confirmed, fans are understandably now wondering whether one of them could be none other than Timothée Chalamet, who starred as Dylan in the Oscar-nominated 2024 biopic A Complete Unknown.
“I’m very into this theory,” one fan wrote under a TikTok that promoted the theory that Chalamet would be one of the special guests.
“I thought the same when I saw the Acoustic Stage lineup! imagine!”, another said.
However, it was also pointed out that the next Dune sequel is due to begin filming in June, meaning Chalamet’s schedule might not allow for a Worthy Farm appearance.
Glastonbury 2025 is being headlined by British rock band The 1975, US pop star Olivia Rodrigo, and Neil Young and his band The Chrome Hearts.
Other acts on the lineup include Brit Award and Grammy-winning star Charli XCX, singer RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, British hip-hop artist Loyle Carner, Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro and rapper Busta Rhymes.
It was announced last year that Rod Stewart would take on the Sunday teatime Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage.
Further artists set to perform are Nineties-formed electronic pioneers The Prodigy, Canadian artist Alanis Morissette and rock band The Libertines. “Messy” star Lola Young, US pop singer Gracie Abrams, and viral star Shaboozey are also on the lineup.
Among the returning festival favourites are Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice, indie duo Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim and Scissor Sisters.
Glastonbury 2025 takes place from 25 to 29 June.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments