5 tips and tricks for the Glastonbury 2025 resale

Glastonbury 2025 tickets sold out in under an hour, but music fans will have one last chance to get to Worthy Farm during the annual resale.

After unveiling the full lineup, organisers recently confirmed that this year’s resale will take place at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 24 April (ticket and coach travel options) and 9am (BST) on Sunday 27 April (general admission tickets).

Any cancelled accommodation options, including for Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am (BST) on Sunday 27 April.

If you manage to bag yourself resale tickets, you must pay for them in full at the point of booking: £378.50 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, plus postage and packing at £10.25 per order (£2.75 for coach tickets).

Tickets will only be available from this link and can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit cards.

International tickets can only be bought using a Visa Credit Card or Mastercard Credit Card. Depending on your device settings, you might be offered other payment methods such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, just make sure you’re set up with the relevant service before the resale begins. American Express is not accepted.

Ahead of the inevitable frenzy when the ticket sale opens next week, Glastonbury’s organisers have offered a number of tips on how best to maximise your chances.

Top tips for getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024

1. A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.

2. The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury website at precisely 6pm on Thursday 24 April, or 9am on Sunday 27 April for the general admission sale. So set your alarms!

3. Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). If you plan on using a payment device such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, make sure it’s set up on your device before the sale begins.

Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot. Once you reach the payment page you will have five minutes to submit your payment information, so make sure you enter all the information accurately. The time remaining will be shown on the right hand side of your screen.

4. It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.

A word of caution: your registration numbers will be locked for up to five minutes if your details are entered incorrectly, an attempt to book is already held against your registration number, or your five minutes on the booking page ends. If the transaction fails and tickets are still available, your registration number will be released to give you the chance to try again.

5. Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.

You can find more information about the Glastonbury resale here.