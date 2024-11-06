Girls Aloud announce special tribute to Sarah Harding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pop group Girls Aloud are set to release a new edition of their hit charity single “I'll Stand By You” in honour of their late bandmate, Sarah Harding, to raise funds for BBC Children In Need.

“Sarah’s Version” of the ballad will feature Harding on lead vocals throughout, using clips discovered from the original recording sessions when the girl group began gathering archive material for their reunion tour earlier this year.

The reunion tour was also dedicated to Harding, who was diagnosed with cancer and died in September 2021, aged 39. Girls Aloud first covered “I’ll Stand By You”, originally by rock band The Pretenders, 20 years ago when they topped the UK singles chart.

Surviving members Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh will release the newly produced studio version of “I’ll Stand By You (Sarah’s Version)” on 15 November as a charity single in support of BBC Children in Need.

Discussing the new version, Hynde said: “How wonderful to hear ‘I'll Stand By You’ with the lovely vocals of Sarah Harding leading the way for BBC Children in Need. Happy Christmas all!”

open image in gallery Girls Aloud pictured with Harding in 2012 ( Getty Images )

The track was unveiled to the public on Zoe Ball’s breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday (6 November), with Coyle introducing it in a pre-recorded message.

“It really is a special celebration of Sarah and also Girls Aloud involvement with Children In Need over the years,” the Derry-born singer said.

Proceeds from the single will go towards Children In Need projects which funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.

Following Harding's death, Girls Aloud have raised more than £1m for breast cancer charities through various initiatives.

open image in gallery Sarah Harding died in 2021; her bandmates have since raised more than £1m for breast cancer charities ( PA Archive )

Earlier this year, the girl group reunited to tour across the UK and Ireland, performing hit tracks from their back catalogue including “Love Machine”, “Sound Of The Underground” and “The Promise”.

A one hour special, titled The Girls Aloud Show: Live At The O2, will air later this autumn on ITV1 and the full extended arena show will be available to stream on ITVX.

“I'll Stand By You (Sarah's Version)” will be available to download from 15 November in support of Children in Need.

Additional reporting by Press Association