UK rap legend Giggs: ‘It was a big deal for me sharing my son’s music’

UK rap legend Giggs has admitted that he was nervous about posting a video of his son rapping to his own social media.

The British rapper addressed the matter in a revealing new interview as he promotes his latest single, “Gorgeous”. Giggs, 44, released the playful track – produced by former Paramore bassist Jeremy Davis – along with an accompanying music video earlier this month.

His son, who goes by the name ML, has been releasing his own music and receiving support from fellow British rap titans, including Chip and Krept.

Appearing as a guest on The Independent’s Good Vibrations podcast, Giggs explained why he was initially unsure about sharing his son’s identity online by posting his music to social media.

“He was like, 20, 21,” the Peckham-born artist recalled. “I remember the first time I posted him, ‘cause I don’t post my kids online.

“It was a big deal for me, like it took [a long time] for me to actually press send. [But posting] was me sharing support – ‘This is what you wanna do, you wanna show your face now and pursue your career as a grown man? Cool.’”

Giggs has long held a reputation for championing up-and-coming talent, from collaborations with Stormzy and Dave in the early stages of their careers to his support of the wider UK scene.

“The northerners are f***ing up the game right now,” he said, shouting out Just Banco from Manchester, along with Liverpool rapper Mazza L20.

“[British rap] is in a great place,” he continued. “Kids are flourishing… people following their dreams, kids getting off the streets… As long as they’re enjoying themselves and focusing their energy on good stuff, finding out what they’re good at. That’s what’s important – well, for all of us. Isn’t that why we’re all here?”

Asked what enabled him to remain consistent through his decades-long career, Giggs simply remarked: “I love music. That’s what I think about. I just need to do it.”

Despite his prolific career, Giggs also admitted that he can still be affected by writer’s block. “Sometimes I’ll go to the studio and nothing happens, you know what I mean? Then I go home, I have a little panic, ‘Ah, is it over?’ And then the next day I do something crazy.”

Reflecting on the forthcoming 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album Landlord, which was released in 2016, Giggs recalled his first London show at the Kentish Town Forum. The event took place after years of pressure from police that led to a number of other concerts and tours being cancelled.

open image in gallery Giggs: ‘Sometimes I’ll go into the studio and nothing happens... then I go home, I have a little panic’ ( Vanni Bassetti )

“That’s kind of where it ended,” he said of the persistent attempts by authorities to disrupt his career, including a notorious call from the Met’s Operation Trident to ward the record label XL off signing him.

“That show was like… everyone won that day,” he added. “It made the story greater.”

He meanwhile shut down the suggestion that he might be performing at Wireless this summer, where his “KMT” collaborator Drake will be headlining three consecutive nights.

However, Giggs is closing the Summer Series at Somerset House with a special performance with special guests, including Potter Payper, P Money and Tiny Boost.

“Gorgeous” is out now. The full episode of ‘Good Vibrations’ will be available on Friday 13 June on all good streaming platforms.