Woman who claimed to be Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ dies aged 48
Woman, who remained anonymous until the time of her death, claimed to have been conceived during an affair the Queen frontman had with a friend’s wife
The woman who claimed to be the secret daughter of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has died aged 48.
The woman, initially known only as “B”, was the subject of a 2025 book titled Love, Freddie, in which she told author and journalist Lesley-Ann Jones that she was conceived during an affair the rock singer had with a friend’s wife.
Her husband, Thomas, told the Daily Mail in a statement that she died “peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven”.
“B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts,” he said. “Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps.”
Her name was also revealed as “Bibi”, while Jones claimed that Mercury also called her his “trésor” – French for treasure – and his “little froggie”. She alleged that the Queen songs “Bijou” and “Don’t Try So Hard” were written about Bibi.
More to follow...
