Fred Durst swats down fan’s drone during Limp Bizkit show
Frontman seemed irked as the drone approached him during one of the final songs of the band’s set
Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst swatted down a fan’s drone after it got too close during the band’s gig in Istanbul.
The American nu-metal band were playing in Turkey as part of the UK and European legs of their tour, which will conclude with Reading and Leeds festivals later this month, when the flying object approached him.
On Sunday (17 August), Durst was filmed looking at the drone, which got close to him during a performance of their song “Take a Look Around”.
Footage from the gig shows the rapper and singer suddenly swiping at the drone with the microphone in his right hand, knocking it to the ground and prompting screams and laughter from the rest of the audience.
“Throw it out in the crowd,” he then tells a security guard.
The band followed up with a performance of “Break Stuff”, which closed the set.
In recent years, artists have been forced to plead with fans to leave drones at home, along with other objects that occasionally get hurled onstage.
Last month, Luke Bryan briefly halted a performance of his hit single “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” in North Dakota, after someone in the audience appeared to hurl an item in his direction.
At the time, Bryan paused briefly before continuing to perform the song without commenting.
Speaking to Taste of Country, he described the atmosphere during the song as “a big ole fun party” where “one person just took it too far”.
“We see it,” he continued. “Every other entertainer out there is getting stuff – you get stuff thrown at ya… you hope that you can see who did it.”
Speaking to The Associated Press in a Q&A in 2023, country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini recalled seeing a clip of Kelly Clarkson warning concertgoers at her Las Vegas residency that “if you’re going to throw anything on stage, it better be diamonds”.
“I think she says it best,” Ballerini remarked. “I think there has to just be like a mutual want to keep everyone safe. That’s kind of my biggest thing. Live shows are meant to be a place of escapism and connection and safety. And so that’s my job.”
