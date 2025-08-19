Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst swatted down a fan’s drone after it got too close during the band’s gig in Istanbul.

The American nu-metal band were playing in Turkey as part of the UK and European legs of their tour, which will conclude with Reading and Leeds festivals later this month, when the flying object approached him.

On Sunday (17 August), Durst was filmed looking at the drone, which got close to him during a performance of their song “Take a Look Around”.

Footage from the gig shows the rapper and singer suddenly swiping at the drone with the microphone in his right hand, knocking it to the ground and prompting screams and laughter from the rest of the audience.

“Throw it out in the crowd,” he then tells a security guard.

The band followed up with a performance of “Break Stuff”, which closed the set.

In recent years, artists have been forced to plead with fans to leave drones at home, along with other objects that occasionally get hurled onstage.

Last month, Luke Bryan briefly halted a performance of his hit single “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” in North Dakota, after someone in the audience appeared to hurl an item in his direction.

At the time, Bryan paused briefly before continuing to perform the song without commenting.

Speaking to Taste of Country, he described the atmosphere during the song as “a big ole fun party” where “one person just took it too far”.

“We see it,” he continued. “Every other entertainer out there is getting stuff – you get stuff thrown at ya… you hope that you can see who did it.”

Speaking to The Associated Press in a Q&A in 2023, country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini recalled seeing a clip of Kelly Clarkson warning concertgoers at her Las Vegas residency that “if you’re going to throw anything on stage, it better be diamonds”.

“I think she says it best,” Ballerini remarked. “I think there has to just be like a mutual want to keep everyone safe. That’s kind of my biggest thing. Live shows are meant to be a place of escapism and connection and safety. And so that’s my job.”