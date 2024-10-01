Frankie Valli responds to viral TikToks that sparked concern about his health

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Frankie Valli has addressed a series of viral TikToks that sparked concern among fans over his recent live performances.

The Four Seasons crooner, 90, has been the subject of a number of clips doing the rounds on social media.

In one, he is seemingly a few beats behind the choreography of his classic single “December 1963 (Oh What a Night)”.

Another shows the band performing “Bye, Bye, Baby (Baby, Goodbye)”, where Valli appears to miss some of the lyrics. Some fans claimed that he appeared to be lip-syncing.

“He needs to rest,” one viewer commented, while another said he looked “exhausted”.

“I really want someone to check in on him,” another worried fan said.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

In a statement to People on Monday 30 September, Valli dismissed the concern as he insisted he still loves performing live shows.

“I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air. I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always [have],” he said.

“I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.”

Valli said he’d had a “chuckle” reading the comments from those wondering if he was being “forced” to go on stage.

“Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do,” he said.

“How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments. We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements… everything.”

Valli’s statement concluded: “I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound. Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music.”

The singer, who rose to fame as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, rose to fame in the Sixties thanks to his remarkable falsetto, scoring hits including “Sherry”, “Walk Like a Man” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry”.

He has remained active into his nineties, having recently performed a string of Las Vegas residencies and with a tour schedule booked up to April 2025.