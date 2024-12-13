Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has made a plea for Taylor Swift to play at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January for a “great moment of unity”.

Swift was one of the biggest celebrities to lend her support to Kamala Harris for this year’s presidential election, driving more than 300,000 people to sign up to vote.

In the wake of Swift’s endorsement, Trump declared that he “hated” the “Cruel Summer” singer and shared fake AI images of the star appearing to support him.

Speaking on Thursday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host joked that Swift could have won Time’s “Person of the Year“ award after Trump was given the honour for a second time again this week.

The 61-year-old then addressed Swift, giving the singer some unsolicited advice. Ingraham said: “Speaking of Taylor Swift, The Angle does have advice for her: Call Trump and offer to perform at the inauguration. It would be smart for Taylor Swift and another great moment of unity for the country.”

Ingraham then challenged the singer, saying: “Come on, Taylor, are you ready for it?”

Arguing her case, she added: “Absolutely anything is possible. It is almost Christmas. We have seen a lot of miracles this year. [Trump] barely misses getting killed by an assassin’s bullet and he goes to win the White House? And we survived as well, as a country, at least so far, living under a long-gone Biden. And now America has a chance with its best fighter back in the ring.”

Taylor Swift and Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

Swift concluded her record-shattering Eras Tour this week. The US pop star played the final show of her tour in rain-soaked Vancouver, where she told her audience that these shows had been “the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging” experience of her life.

The “Karma” singer reportedly gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone who worked on the tour including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists, and the video team.

Meanwhile, bass player Amos Heller, 47, who’s performed alongside Swift for more than 15 years, offered a rare insight into the demanding tour in a lengthy ode shared to Instagram on Tuesday (December 10).

Alongside several photos of him on stage with Swift and other bandmates, he began: “It’s done. No more early lobby calls. No more airports. No more lugging a suitcase and Mono bag up an escalator, through a line, out of baggage claim. No more warming up, no more cooling down. No more looking at my watch 20 times to make sure I don’t miss a call. No more saying goodbye to my family, no more ‘how many sleeps now?’ No more jet lag.”