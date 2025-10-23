Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foo Fighters have announced a 2026 tour of North American stadiums and released a new song, “Asking for a Friend.”

The tour will begin in Toronto in early August and conclude in Las Vegas the following month. Support will come from Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, and Gouge Away.

In a statement to press, the band’s frontman Dave Grohl said: “Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing.

“From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we've got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon.”

The band simultaneously made new song “Asking for a Friend” available on streaming services, with Grohl adding: "But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performing in Los Angeles in February 2022 ( Rich Fury/Getty Images )

“‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again.”

Former Nirvana drummer Grohl promised that the new track is “one of many songs to come.”

The Foo Fighters 2026 touring schedule includes the following stops:

August 4: Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Stadium

August 6: Detroit, MI - Ford Field

August 8: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

August 10: Cleveland, OH - Huntington Bank Field

August 13: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

August 15: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

August 17: Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park

September 12: Fargo, ND - Fargodome

September 15: Regina, Saskatchewan - Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

September 17: Edmonton, Alberta - Commonwealth Stadium

September 20: Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place

September 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

In July, the band announced that Nine Inch Nails touring member Rubin would become their new drummer. The news came two months after the group’s previous drummer, Josh Freese, was given the “boot.”

Freese was himself the replacement for the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022 at the age of 50. Freese joined Foo Fighters after the recording of their most recent album, 2023’s But Here We Are, and did not play on their studio records.