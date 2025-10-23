Foo Fighters announce 2026 stadium tour as Dave Grohl says band is ‘forever devoted’ to playing
New song ‘Asking for a Friend’ is available to stream now
Foo Fighters have announced a 2026 tour of North American stadiums and released a new song, “Asking for a Friend.”
The tour will begin in Toronto in early August and conclude in Las Vegas the following month. Support will come from Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, and Gouge Away.
In a statement to press, the band’s frontman Dave Grohl said: “Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing.
“From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we've got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon.”
The band simultaneously made new song “Asking for a Friend” available on streaming services, with Grohl adding: "But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I.
“‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again.”
Former Nirvana drummer Grohl promised that the new track is “one of many songs to come.”
The Foo Fighters 2026 touring schedule includes the following stops:
- August 4: Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Stadium
- August 6: Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- August 8: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- August 10: Cleveland, OH - Huntington Bank Field
- August 13: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- August 15: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- August 17: Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park
- September 12: Fargo, ND - Fargodome
- September 15: Regina, Saskatchewan - Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field
- September 17: Edmonton, Alberta - Commonwealth Stadium
- September 20: Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
- September 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
In July, the band announced that Nine Inch Nails touring member Rubin would become their new drummer. The news came two months after the group’s previous drummer, Josh Freese, was given the “boot.”
Freese was himself the replacement for the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022 at the age of 50. Freese joined Foo Fighters after the recording of their most recent album, 2023’s But Here We Are, and did not play on their studio records.
