‘Everybody scream’: Florence and the Machine announces UK and EU tour
Tour will take place in support of Florence Welch’s new album, ‘Everybody Scream’, with support from singer-songwriter Paris Paloma
Florence Welch has announced that she will head out on a UK and EU tour next year in support of Florence and the Machine’s new album, Everybody Scream.
The 18-date run, which includes performances at arenas in Belfast, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London, will kick off from 6 February 2026.
The artist’s sixth record is scheduled for release this year on 31 October, with the title track released last week along with a video directed by Autumn de Wilde.
The album was written and produced by Welch over the past two years with collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES, Aaron Dessner and Mitski.
It was apparently inspired by Welch’s recovery after life-saving surgery, as she embarked on a journey of "spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror”.
Among the themes she explores in the new music are womanhood, partnership, aging and dying.
The full tour dates are as follows:
6 February - Belfast - SSE Arena
8 February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live
9 February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
11 February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
13 February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
14 February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
16 February - London - The O2
17 February - London - The O2
20 February - Manchester - Co-op Live
22 February - Paris - Accor Arena
23 February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis
25 February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
26 February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena
2 March - Vienna - Stadthalle
4 March - Munich - Olympiahalle
5 March - Prague - 02 Arena
7 March - Krakow - Tauron Arena
9 March - Berlin - Uber Arena
Welch will be joined on tour by singer-songwriter Paris Paloma, who will open all 18 shows.
In a five-star review of Welch’s last album, Dance Fever, The Independent’s critic Helen Brown praised her as “the most dependably thrilling pop star of her generation”.
“In its commitment to euphoria, Dance Fever is an album that looks forward to the release of all the pandemic’s pent-up energy… where (like the medieval market square jiggers) we can dance until we drop,” she wrote.
