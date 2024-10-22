Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Musician and actor FKA Twigs has reportedly accused her former partner, actor Shia LaBeouf, of “egregiously evasive” legal tactics ahead of the trial date hearing for her sexual battery case against him.

The British artist sued LaBeouf, whom she dated for around a year in 2018 after meeting on the set of the critically acclaimed drama, Honey Boy, in 2020, accusing the American actor of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

At the time the suit was filed, LaBeouf denied many of the allegations in FKA Twigs’s suit but told the New York Times in a statement: “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”

In subsequent statements, LaBeouf said he “denies all allegations”.

Variety reports that a flurry of legal activity took place over the weekend, with FKA Twigs – born Tahliah Debrett Barnett – filing a statement with the court over LaBeouf’s apparent failure to turn up for his deposition on 11 October.

open image in gallery FKA Twigs’s lawyers have called out Shia LaBeouf for allegedly ‘evasive’ legal tactics ( Getty )

The filing states: “LaBeouf’s responses to written discovery in this case has been egregiously evasive and nonresponsive, which has ultimately resulted in a document production consisting of only nine pages.

“It appears that LaBeouf has something to hide, as [he] has suspiciously claimed he no longer has any other responsive documents in his possession or control, as he lost or misplaced his electronic devices, or destroyed relevant information prior to the initiation of this action.”

According to the filing seen by People, FKA Twigs, by contrast, has produced “voluminous responsive documents and substantive written responses”.

She claims that LaBeouf had “reneged on his longstanding agreement” to be deposed first and accused him of waiting until “the 11th hour” before “inexplicably [refusing] the be deposed first, despite entering into multiple agreements between counsel that both parties would be deposed within the same week, and that LaBeouf’s deposition would take place first”.

open image in gallery FKA Twigs’s lawyers accused LaBeouf of reneging on ‘his longstanding agreement’ to be diposed first ( PA )

LaBeouf’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, told People: “This dispute concerns whose deposition is to proceed first and nothing more. Ms Barnett’s counsels’ attempt to turn a very simple issue into something sinister is unfortunate.”

Lawyers for FKA Twigs told the publication: “As stated in our papers, Shia LaBeouf has not only mistreated my client, but continues to abuse the discovery process in this litigation. What does he have to hide? We are seeking the court’s intervention to stop his nonsense.”

The court filing says that the deposition has now been rescheduled for 25 October.