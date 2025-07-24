Renowned reggae artist Fiji, who co-wrote Baywatch: Hawaii theme, dies suddenly aged 55

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Award-winning Fijian-Hawaiian recording artist George Brooks Veikoso, better known to fans as Fiji, has died at the age of 55.

Veikoso, who co-wrote the theme song for the Nineties drama series Baywatch: Hawaii, died Wednesday in his homeland of Fiji, surrounded by family, local outlet Hawaii News Now reported.

Born in Fiji on May 10, 1970, Veikoso grew up singing in church. “The only place I could sing was in church, so every chance I could I’d sneak out,” he told the Honolulu Star Bulletin in 1999. “I felt in my heart that I had something (to share), and all I needed was a stage. I got on every stage I could to make that dream come true.”

He moved to Hawaii in 1987, where he became one of the reggae music industry’s top singer-songwriters, recording artists, and producers.

In 1994, he released his debut album, Evolution, which included hits like “Lia,” “Symphony of Love,” and “Tuberi Au.” However, it was his second album, Born & Raised, released in 1996, that garnered him international fame. It included one of his most-listened-to tracks, “Sweet Darlin’.”

open image in gallery George Brooks Veikoso performing 'Lonely Days' at Live at Homecoming 2024 ( Screenshot courtesy of Precise Digital Precise Fiji J BOOG/Facebook )

Veikoso later earned both the Hawaii Academy of Record Arts’ Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Male Vocalist of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year in 1998, further cementing his star status.

At the 2014 Pacific Music Awards, he won the Best Pacific International Artist Award, and in 2021, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the Polynesian reggae stream.

Reacting to his death on Facebook, the Polynesian Music Network released a statement, remembering him as a “beautiful soul.”

“A life so full, so meaningful. Fiji was more than an artist,” the statement said. “He was a movement, a voice for the people, a light in the dark. There was, and always will be, only one Fiji. His music wasn’t just something we listened to. It was something we lived through. It was the soundtrack to our childhoods, our family parties, our car rides, our quiet nights, our celebrations, and our heartbreaks.”

It continued: “Fiji inspired artists across the world. He opened doors and set a standard for what it meant to be timeless, soulful, and real. His presence was larger than life, but his spirit was always grounded in love, truth, and connection.

“Thank you, Fiji, for your gift. For your music, your heart, and your legacy. You gave us so much, and we will carry it with us forever.”