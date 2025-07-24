Renowned reggae artist Fiji, who co-wrote Baywatch: Hawaii theme, dies suddenly aged 55
Recording artist was a Hawaii music industry staple
Award-winning Fijian-Hawaiian recording artist George Brooks Veikoso, better known to fans as Fiji, has died at the age of 55.
Veikoso, who co-wrote the theme song for the Nineties drama series Baywatch: Hawaii, died Wednesday in his homeland of Fiji, surrounded by family, local outlet Hawaii News Now reported.
Born in Fiji on May 10, 1970, Veikoso grew up singing in church. “The only place I could sing was in church, so every chance I could I’d sneak out,” he told the Honolulu Star Bulletin in 1999. “I felt in my heart that I had something (to share), and all I needed was a stage. I got on every stage I could to make that dream come true.”
He moved to Hawaii in 1987, where he became one of the reggae music industry’s top singer-songwriters, recording artists, and producers.
In 1994, he released his debut album, Evolution, which included hits like “Lia,” “Symphony of Love,” and “Tuberi Au.” However, it was his second album, Born & Raised, released in 1996, that garnered him international fame. It included one of his most-listened-to tracks, “Sweet Darlin’.”
Veikoso later earned both the Hawaii Academy of Record Arts’ Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Male Vocalist of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year in 1998, further cementing his star status.
At the 2014 Pacific Music Awards, he won the Best Pacific International Artist Award, and in 2021, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the Polynesian reggae stream.
Reacting to his death on Facebook, the Polynesian Music Network released a statement, remembering him as a “beautiful soul.”
“A life so full, so meaningful. Fiji was more than an artist,” the statement said. “He was a movement, a voice for the people, a light in the dark. There was, and always will be, only one Fiji. His music wasn’t just something we listened to. It was something we lived through. It was the soundtrack to our childhoods, our family parties, our car rides, our quiet nights, our celebrations, and our heartbreaks.”
It continued: “Fiji inspired artists across the world. He opened doors and set a standard for what it meant to be timeless, soulful, and real. His presence was larger than life, but his spirit was always grounded in love, truth, and connection.
“Thank you, Fiji, for your gift. For your music, your heart, and your legacy. You gave us so much, and we will carry it with us forever.”
