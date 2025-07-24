Tom Jones fans given update on Dundee show after singer postpones gig due to respiratory infection
Welsh music legend has a number of dates left on his world tour
The organiser behind a festival in Dundee has said there are “no concerns” ahead of Sir Tom Jones’s scheduled performance.
The Welsh crooner was forced to postpone a planned concert in Bremen, Germany, on Tuesday night (22 July) after being diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection.
Sir Tom, 85, apologised to fans as he said the show would instead take place on Monday 28 July, as he needs time to rest and recover.
The day before, he is due to headline Discovery Festival at the Dundee Waterfront.
Speaking to The Courier, organiser Liz Hobbs Group said they fully expected Sir Tom’s performance to go ahead.
“We have no concerns ahead of Tom Jones’s show on Sunday 27 July,” the statement said.
The “Sex Bomb” star is performing as part of his Defy Exploration tour, which has seen him play shows in Copenhagen and Amsterdam over the past week.
In his statement to Instagram regarding the Bremen show, he said: “Hello to all the fans in Bremen. Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I've contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest.
“I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I'm very sorry about that. But the show will now go ahead on Monday 28 July, so I look forward to seeing you then. All tickets will remain valid for the re-scheduled date.
“Until then, thank you for your understanding. Love, Tom.”
In a 2021 interview with The Independent, the singer expressed his astonishment at how his famous voice is still going strong: “[With] most 80-year-olds the vibrato slows down, the flexibility of the voice, you can’t bend notes like you used to when you were younger. Well that hasn’t happened to me, it’s still there. The only big difference, sound-wise, is I used to be a tenor when I was young, now I’m a baritone, my voice is lower.
“But when you listen to a song like ‘Delilah’, that’s in a tenor’s range. Pavarotti told me that. So what I’ve lost on the top end, I’ve gained a lot in the lower region.”
He will conclude his 2025 tour with two performances in Cardiff, Wales, at the end of August.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments