A member of the UK’s Eurovision entry Remember Monday has revealed she lost her wedding ring after the band performed in the competition’s grand final.

The band, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, finished in 19th place after performing their genre-melding song “What the Hell Just Happened?” on Saturday night (17 May).

Hull, 30, who got married in Surrey in June 2023, admitted in a video posted to social media following the performance in Basel, Switzerland: “I’ve lost my wedding ring and my engagement ring.”

In the clip, the singer and her two bandmates, Byrne, 30, and Steele, 29, were sitting on a plane – seemingly leaving Switzerland – and shared no information about where and when the ring was lost.

For the video, shared to Instagram, the group parodied the style of their Eurovision song, which tells the story of a morning after a night partying.

The girls said they were still wearing “last night’s hair gel” and their knees hurt, before Hull joked: “I’m gonna have a breakdown ‘cause I’ve lost my wedding ring,” per the BBC.

Byrne went on to add that the group are “so grateful” for their fans, while Steele praised their supporters for being “amazing”.

Remember Monday performing 'What the Hell Happened' in the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final

Although Remember Monday – the first girl group to represent the UK since 1999 – were not considered to be one of the favourites to win the contest, overall viewers were impressed with the group’s energy, vocals and for looking like they were enjoying themselves during their performance on Saturday night.

The group received an average score of 88 points overall but became the second UK act in a row to be awarded nul points in the public vote after Olly Alexander suffered the same fate in 2024.

Breaking their silence over the result on Sunday (18 May), the band said in a statement: “WOW - what a ride! Three best mates walked onto the world's biggest music stage and came out with a Top 10 Jury score, massive streaming numbers, and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Remember Monday met at school in Hampshire

They continued: “We're so grateful for the platform, the media support, and every single new fan who's joined us on this wild journey. Eurovision? Completed it. Let's go!”

Byrne, Hull and Steele are scheduled to head out on a UK tour this summer, as well as perform at Capital Radio’s Summertime Ball this June.