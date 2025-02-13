Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viagra Boys, Matt Berninger and DIIV will be joining End of the Road headliners Father John Misty and Self Esteem for the festival’s 2025 instalment.

The annual event takes place in Larmer Tree Gardens near Blandford, Dorset, and this year will be held between 28 and 31 August.

The festival announced an initial set of headliners in December, with top-billing acts Caribou, Father John Misty, Self Esteem and Sharon Van Etten.

The latest additions are led by The National frontman Matt Berninger, Swedish punk band Viagra Boys and Brooklyn rock band DIIV. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Christopher Owens – the former frontman of the now-defunct indie rock back Girls – and Bristol-based indie musician Katy J Pearson. Other new names include Mabe Fratti, Mandy Indiana, Moin and Sofia Kourtesis.

Father John Misty’s spot on the bill comes after he released his critically adored sixth album, Mahashmashana, in November 2024. Born Josh Tillman, the American artist first rose to fame in the Noughties with the indie-folk band Fleet Foxes before signing a solo record deal under his FJM moniker. In The Independent’s four-star review of the album, Helen Brown wrote: “The melodies are gorgeous and the lyrics come with that special umami of being precise yet elusive.”

British pop artist Self Esteem has been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize; her last album, Prioritise Pleasure, was released in 2021. Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten’s latest record, We've Been Going About This All Wrong, came out in 2022, also to positive reviews.

Other artists on the lineup include Geordie Greep, former frontman of the experimental rock outfit Black Midi, and chamber rock group Black Country, New Road, along with South African funk artist Moonchild Sanelly.

In a five-star review of this year’s festival, The Independent’s Louis Chilton wrote the festival felt like a bittersweet ending to summer, since the happens at the end of festival season each year. He praised the “great music and great vibes” on offer, singling out performances from Irish pop-country singer CMAT and rock band Idles.

Festival founder, Simon Taffem, said in a statement: “End of the Road is all about discovery, and I can’t wait to welcome a whole load of amazing new acts that have never played before”

open image in gallery The full End of the Road 2025 lineup ( End of the Road Festival )

He added: “As always we will be doing everything we can to make it the best year yet, with plenty of surprises to come.”

Tickets for End of The Road Festival 2025 are available at www.endoftheroadfestival.com.