End of the Road 2025 lineup confirmed including four headliners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The lineup has been announced for End of the Road Festival 2025, including headliners Caribou, Father John Misty, Self Esteem, and Sharon Van Etten.

The annual event takes place in Larmer Tree Gardens near Blandford, Dorset, and next year will be held between 28 and 31 August.

Father John Misty’s spot on the bill comes after he released his critically adored sixth album, Mahashmashana. Born Josh Tillman, the US artist first rose to fame in the Noughties with the indie-folk band Fleet Foxes before signing a solo record deal under his FJM moniker.

British pop artist Self Esteem has been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize; her last album, Prioritise Pleasure, was released in 2021. Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten’s latest record, We've Been Going About This All Wrong, came out in 2022, also to positive reviews.

Canadian composer Dan Snaith’s dance outfit Caribou receiver critical praise for his latest LP, Honey, upon its release in October this year.

Other artists on the lineup include Geordie Greep, former frontman of the experimental rock outfit Black Midi, and chamber rock group Black Country, New Road, along with South African funk artist Moonchild Sanelly.

Attendees should also keep an eye out for secret sets: last year Wet Leg, the Isle of Wight-formed indie-rock duo, snuck in to perform hits such as “Chaise Lounge” and “Wet Dream”.

In a five-star review of this year’s festival, The Independent’s Louis Chilton praised the “rich and eclectic” range of music on offer, singling out performances from Irish artist CMAT and rock band Idles.

Tickets to the 2025 edition have sold in record time, with only tier three tickets remaining.

Festival founder, Simon Taffem, said in a statement: “End of the Road is all about discovery, and I can’t wait to welcome a whole load of amazing new acts that have never played before”

He added: “As always we will be doing everything we can to make it the best year yet, with plenty of surprises to come.”

A limited number of tickets for End of The Road Festival 2025 are currently available now.