Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Boyzone to return for one-off London gig after six-year hiatus

The nostalgic 90s boyband will perform at the Emirates Stadium in London next June

Casey Cooper-Fiske
Wednesday 01 October 2025 00:07 EDT
Ronan Keating drops huge hint at Boyzone reunion

Boyzone are set to stage a one-off stadium reunion concert in 2026, marking their first collective performance since a five-night residency at the London Palladium in 2019.

Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Keith Duffy, and Shane Lynch are confirmed to play London's Emirates Stadium on June 6, 2026.

The show is billed as 'One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium London'.

The show will be “a night to celebrate and party with legions of Boyzone fans from the world over, a chance to play their biggest ever headline show, and, of course, a time to remember their much-loved brother, Stephen Gately.”

Their bandmate Gately died at the age of 33 in 2009.

The original Boyzone line-up, featuring the late Stephen Gately who died in 2009, aged 33.
The original Boyzone line-up, featuring the late Stephen Gately who died in 2009, aged 33. (Sky)

The live show comes after their acclaimed documentary series Boyzone: No Matter What.

The band said: “We’ve been truly blown away and humbled by the response to the documentary this year.

“The love we’ve felt from fans all over the world has inspired us to create the ultimate experience together, headlining our own stadium show. The four of us can’t wait to stand together again and enjoy One For The Road.”

Keating has revealed Boyzone will “try” to reunite in 2026 several months ago.

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Keating said: “The reaction [to the documentary] was unbelievable, so we’ve obviously been talking about our story for the last 30 years, and we felt like that was kind of it, that maybe that was the end of the story.

“And well, we’ve all been chatting over the last few weeks, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”

Following the interview, the band made a series of posts on their Instagram page with a picture of the band and the words “the journey continues”, the posts also urging fans to sign up to a mailing list.

The group first broke up in 2000, as their members went on to pursue solo careers, before reuniting in 2007. Boyzone performed their Thank You And Goodnight farewell tour between 2018 and 2019 and have not returned to the stage since.

Boyzone have had six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums, and are known for songs such as Love Me For A Reason, Words and No Matter What.

Gately died of natural causes at the age of 33 on October 10 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca.

Pre-sale opens at 9am on October 7. Remaining tickets will go on general sale from 9am on October 10.

