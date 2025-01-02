BBC Radio 2 poll reveals the UK’s favourite Elvis Presley song

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

BBC Radio 2 listeners were asked to choose between classics such as “Always On My Mind”, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Suspicious Minds” as they voted for the UK’s favourite Elvis Presley song.

The station asked fans to choose Your Ultimate Elvis Song to compile a chart of the 40 most popular singles by the King of Rock and Roll, which led to more than 100,000 votes being cast.

The results landed on what would have been his 90th birthday, on 8 January 2025, revealing that Presley’s hit single “Suspicious Minds” had come out on top.

“In the Ghetto” finished second, followed by “If I Can Dream” in third, “Always On My Mind” in fourth, and “Can’t Help Falling In Love” rounding out the top five.

The top 10 favourite Elvis singles as voted for by Radio 2 listeners were:

1. “Suspicious Minds”

2. “In The Ghetto”

3. “If I Can Dream”

4. “Always On My Mind”

5. “Can’t Help Falling In Love”

6. “The Wonder Of You”

7. “An American Trilogy”

8. “Burning Love”

9. “I Just Can’t Help Believin’”

10. “Jailhouse Rock”

Hosted by Vernon Kay, Your Ultimate Elvis Song will count down the top 40 chart and feature words from Priscilla Presley, Elvis’s ex-wife.

open image in gallery Elvis Presley with Priscilla on their wedding day ( Getty Images )

“To everyone who has voted and shown this outpouring of love ahead of such a special anniversary, it’s wonderful knowing just how much Elvis’s music means to you all and that he lives on through the beautiful memories that remind you of him and his amazing career, and I send you all my love,” Presley said.

“To pick out one track from his vast catalogue is such a big decision. But between you, that’s what you’ve done. So let’s play Your Ultimate Elvis Song.”

“The King has earned another crown,” Kay announced. “Radio 2 listeners have had their say and I couldn’t be happier with their favourite hit, and to have it introduced by Priscilla Presley is such an honour.

“I’m a huge Elvis fan so I can’t wait to bring you two hours of the very best from his incredible catalogue of unforgettable songs.”

open image in gallery The poll revealed ‘Suspicious Minds’ was the most popular Elvis Presley song in the UK ( Getty Images )

Your Ultimate Elvis Song will air on BBC Radio 2 from 3pm to 5pm and on BBC Sounds on New Year’s Day, and will feature BBC Archive interview clips with Elvis.

In October last year, a similar BBC Radio 2 poll unveiled the nation’s favourite British group, which pitted the Rolling Stones against The Beatles and Queen against Girls Aloud.

Additional reporting by Press Association.