Indignant Elton John responds to fans who claimed to spot issue with his kitchen

Elton John has shared an indignant TikTok after some cheeky fans commented on the state of his kitchen.

Last month, the legendary British singer-songwriter shared a funny TikTok about being unable to escape his hit single “Step Into Christmas”.

The clip showed John, 78, frantically opening various cupboards and drawers in his kitchen as the song blasted out at him.

It has since racked up almost 8 million views on the streaming platform. However, some remarks from fans prompted the “Rocket Man” star to make a follow-up clip.

“Hello people,” he begins in the new TikTok. “It’s Elton John here. A couple of weeks ago I did some videos in this kitchen about how crazy ‘Step Into Christmas’ was driving me, and it got an incredible response, which I was quite startled about.

“But a lot of the response was kind of negative about how dirty my oven was. My oven door, my oven window. And I can assure you, I don’t have anything dirty in this house. I’ve never had anything dirty. I’m not a dirty person.

“So to prove I don’t have anything that’s dirty, I’m going to do something to show you.”

Elton John: ‘I can assure you, I don’t have anything dirty in this house’ ( TikTok/Elton John )

In a separate clip, John can be seen putting on a pair of pink fluffy Marigolds and scrubbing away at his oven door.

“Look at this, oh! Gosh,” he says. “Look, I’ve got the cleanest oven window in Windsor.”

Released in 1973, “Step Into Christmas” was written by John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. The song peaked at No 24 on the UK singles chart but achieved a new high of No 8 in 2019.

In December 2023, it was then certified triple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry, and today it remains one of the UK’s most popular festive songs.

It is currently on track to get back into the UK Top 40, along with other immortal Christmas classics such as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York”, and “Last Christmas” by Wham!

Wham have achieved the Christmas No 1 for the past two years. The Eighties pop duo, comprising Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael, released the track in 1984 but topped the Christmas chart with it 39 years later in 2023, marking the longest ever journey to No 1.

The duo made chart history again last year by securing two consecutive Christmas No 1s with the same song, as it celebrated its 40th anniversary.

“Thirty-nine years to Christmas No 1, and then like London buses they all come along at once!” Ridgeley told the Official Charts Company at the time.

Brandi Carlile, with whom John released his Grammy-nominated album Who Believes in Angels? this year, recently shared that they are planning to release a new Christmas song.

Carlile, 44, told the Press Association: “We keep talking about doing a Christmas song together, and I love ‘Step Into Christmas’, but I also love that Christmas song he did with Ed Sheeran a couple of years ago, that’s a really, really good song too.

“So I would love to write a Christmas song with Elton, he’s got all those songs, you know, to make this beautiful chordal.”

John and Sheeran released their festive collaboration “Merry Christmas” in 2021, topping the singles chart the week of 10 December.