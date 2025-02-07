Elton John reveals why he was sobbing at the piano in moving footage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elton John has revealed the emotional reason why he broke down crying at his keyboard in moving footage from a forthcoming short film.

This week, the celebrated singer-songwriter announced his latest album, Who Believes in Angels?, a collaboration with US artist Brandi Carlile.

The news was accompanied by a trailer for a short film that offers unprecedented behind-the-scenes footage of John and his creative partners writing and recording the album.

In one striking moment, John can be seen sobbing at the piano as Carlile gives him a hug.

“This [has] never happened to me in my whole career,” he confesses, wiping his tears away.

In a new interview with The Guardian, John explained that he had realised the song he and Carlile were working on was about the end of his life, and stumbled as he sang the line: “Return me to the tide.”

“The glasses came off, his whole body is crumpled over the piano, he wept,” Carlile said.

“We’re having this really profound moment where Elton has come face to face with his mortality without really being able to say it.”

open image in gallery Elton John is hugged by Brandi Carlile as he sobs during an emotional moment ( YouTube )

John apparently looked up eventually and asked, “Is it too Lion King?” – referring to his Oscar-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from Disney’s 1994 animated film – which caused the others to burst out laughing.

“It was unbelievable,” Carlile said. “At first, it was the saddest thing I’ve ever seen, and then it got really funny, really fast.”

“It touched a nerve,” John said, “because I have children now and I have a husband, and it’s not just being ‘Elton’ on his own, it’s wanting to be with the people I love.”

In the trailer for the short film, John admits he was a “nightmare” to work with as Carlile, producer Andrew Watt and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin endeavoured to create the record together.

“I was exhausted, I had a lot of doubt,” he says in a voiceover clip, while Carlile says he was “prone to moments of insecurity, especially when the stakes were high”.

In one scene, Watt can be heard telling him: “Dude, I’m just trying to make the song as best it can be, you’re so impatient!”

open image in gallery Elton John looks frustrated while recording his new album with Brandi Carlile, ‘Who Believes in Angels?' ( YouTube )

In another, a visibly grouchy John snaps at Watt after he asks if he’s ready to record: “Why do you think I’m sitting here?”

The “Rocket Man” artist, the subject of an Oscar-winning film and a bestselling memoir in recent years, apparently felt the pressure was on after completing his farewell tour with a huge headline show at Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

Things began to turn around for the album as he realised: “There [are] other people involved. I can’t abandon it. And the fog started to lift. Once we got going, Jesus.”

He added: “I wanted to play better, sing better, write better, and challenge myself at the age I am. Brandi really pushed me. For me it’s immaculate. This came out the way I wanted it to come out.”

Who Believes in Angels is scheduled for release on 4 April 2025; the title track is out now.