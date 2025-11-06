Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An open letter from Ed Sheeran calling on the government to provide immediate and long-term funding for music education is being credited with spurring on a major change to the UK’s curriculum.

In March, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter – one of Britain’s most successful music exports – warned that learning to play instruments and perform onstage had become a “luxury not every child can afford”.

Backed by fellow stars including Harry Styles, Stormzy and Elton John, the letter appealed for a £250m music education package to help repair “decades of dismantling music”.

The government today announced the first changes to the UK curriculum in over a decade, with Sheeran’s letter praised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bolstering Labour’s decision over music and arts lessons.

Bridget Phillipson, secretary of state for education, referenced Sheeran in her curriculum review speech, stating: “... our creative industries are a source of such national pride. But as Ed Sheeran said so powerfully, we can’t continue to lead on the world stage without a broad base in our schools at home.

“The arts should be for all, not the lucky few… we’ll revitalise arts education – putting it back at the heart of a rich and broad curriculum.”

Ed Sheeran was praised by prime minister Keir Starmer for his 'powerful' campaigning for better music education in the UK

The radical shift will ensure that music and arts will now be available to all children to study at school, while the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) measure – which was widely condemned for placing a higher value on “academic” subjects such as maths and science over the arts – is being removed.

Children will now be encouraged to study a greater breadth of GCSE subjects, including music and the arts – a key ask raised in Sheeran’s letter.

Starmer has also written a formal response to Sheeran, praising him for sending the “powerful message” that “creativity matters”.

“I wanted you to know that your voice has been heard,” he told the singer-songwriter. “The review places creative subjects firmly at the centre. We are revitalising arts education, strengthening music and drama, and launching a new National Centre for Arts and Music Education to support teachers and raise standards.

“Learning music at school made a huge difference to my life. We will make sure every child has access to those experiences – from arts and culture to nature and civic engagement – so that creativity isn’t a privilege, but a right.”

Keir Starmer's government are carrying out major changes to the UK's education curriculum

In his open letter, Sheeran made several compelling arguments for the need for better music education funding in the UK – including a damning report from 2024, the first year in over 20 years without a UK global top 10 single or album in the overall charts.

It was in stark contrast to 2017, when Sheeran’s album Divide became the biggest-selling of the year worldwide and was credited with helping to propel a record seven per cent growth in export revenues of British music.

Responding to the curriculum news, Sheeran said in a statement: “With the help of the letter and everyone who signed it, I’m happy to say that some of the key points we raised have been recognised by the government today, marking the first change to the music curriculum in over 10 years.

“This involves diversifying the music genres taught in schools and removing outdated systems that stop kids from studying music and the arts as part of their school day. These changes give young people hope and the opportunity to study music.”

Ed Sheeran launched the Ed Sheeran Foundation to support music education and communities in January 2025

He added: “Without the encouragement I received in school, especially from my music teacher, I wouldn’t be a musician today, and I know so many of my peers feel the same. My music education went beyond learning and playing. It helped me find confidence in myself, and music itself was – and still is – so important for my mental health.”

Sheeran said there was more work to be done to support music education in the UK, but believed the government’s decision was “a step in the right direction”.