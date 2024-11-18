Ed Sheeran says Band Aid 40 didn’t ask for permission to use his vocals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ed Sheeran has claimed that he wasn’t asked for permission to have his vocals featured on a new version of the Band Aid single, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”.

The Grammy-winning British singer-songwriter, 33, featured on the 2014 version of the charity single, which endeavoured to raise towards ebola relief efforts.

A new mix, featuring performances from the “supergroups” involved in the original 1984 track and the 2004 and 2014 versions, is now being released to mark Band Aid’s 40th anniversary, with proceeds going towards health and anti-poverty initiatives across Africa.

Posting to Instagram Stories, Sheeran shared a comment by Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG, who accused the campaign of “[dehumanising] Africans and [destroying] our pride and identity in the name of ‘charity’”.

“My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals,” Sheeran wrote.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by [Fuse ODG].

“This is just my personal stance. I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all.”

open image in gallery Ed Sheeran shared his own statement alongside Fuse ODG’s remarks ( Instagram/Ed Sheeran )

In his post, Fuse ODG announced his own song, “We Know It’s Christmas”, as he wrote: “Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.

“By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership discouraging meaningful engagement.”

Fuse said his mission has been to “reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism”.

He concluded: “Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”

open image in gallery Fuse ODG (centre) turned down Bob Geldof’s (right) offer to feature in the 2014 version of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ ( Getty/Instagram )

The Independent has contacted Band Aid and Geldof’s representatives for comment.

Geldof has previously hit back at claims he has a “white saviour complex” over his charity singles as well as his 1985 Live Aid concert.

During an appearance on Times Radio in February this year, he dismissed the critique as “the greatest load of b****cks ever”.

“If there was a famine in Italy and someone reacts and they’re white, are they a white saviour?” he asked. “Are the only people allowed to react to an African famine Black?”

He added: “This is a nonsensical, absolutely dismissive argument. It is. I think it’s rubbish.”

In his post, Fuse also urged his followers to ask the BBC not to release a forthcoming documentary celebrating the history of Band Aid.

The Making of Do They Know It’s Christmas, which details how the song was recorded over the course of a single day at a studio in London, is scheduled to air at 9pm on BBC Four on 29 November.

Meanwhile, the new mix of “Do They Know It’s Christmas” will premiere on UK breakfast radio and streaming platforms on 25 November, and be released on CD and vinyl on 29 November.