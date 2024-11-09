Dua Lipa ‘heartbroken’ as gig cancelled over safety concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dua Lipa has issued a statement saying she is “heartbroken” after having to cancel a planned gig in Jakarta, Indonesia due to “safety issues”.

The British-Albanian musician, 29, had been set to perform to nearly 17,000 people at the city’s Indonesia Arena on Saturday (9 November).

In a statement shared to social media, Lipa wrote: “I’m heartbroken to share that I won’t be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday. I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging.”

“I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta. I love you all and truly can’t wait to be back together in the same room with you signing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible.”

Lipa last performed in Jakarta in 2017, and had been due to return to the city as part of the ongoing Asian leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

The announcement came amid a frustrating day for Lipa, following the news that her recent third album, Radical Optimism, had failed to garner a single nomination at the forthcoming Grammy Awards.

Lipa had been expected to feature among the nominees for the award ceremony, which will take place in February.

Dua Lipa pictured in October ( Getty Images for The Rock and Ro )

However, nods instead went to artists including Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish.

Beyonce got 11 nominations for her country-influenced record Cowboy Carter, which made her the most nominated artist of all time, with a total of 99 nominations across her career. She was previously tied with her husband, Jay-Z, at 88.

You can read a full list of this year’s nominations here.

Lipa recently performed a one-off concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, for which she was accompanied by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra, a 14-person choir, and seven-person band.

A recording of the performance will air on ITV later this year as part of the programme An Evening with Dua Lipa.