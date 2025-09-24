Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dua Lipa has hit back at what she called a “deliberately inflammatory” and “completely false” report that she fired one of her agents after he tried to stop the Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury.

David Levy was allegedly among the music industry figures who signed a leaked letter urging Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis to drop the pro-Palestine group from the bill of this year’s festival.

MailOnline claimed that Lipa parted ways with Levy after learning about the letter. However, the British-Albanian pop star’s agency William Morris Endeavour has called the story “categorically false” and clarified that Levy stopped working with Lipa in 2019.

In her own statement, shared on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Lipa wrote: “I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth. I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press.

“Not only was the story completely false but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division.”

She added: “It is always Free Palestine but exploiting a global tragedy in order to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling.”

open image in gallery Dua Lipa shared a statement to her Instagram Stories ( Instagram/Dua Lipa )

WME said in its statement: “Reports suggesting that Dua Lipa or her management dismissed one of our agents because of his political views are categorically false.”

Acknowledging that Levy played a role in Lipa’s “early career”, the company said he had shifted to an advisory role in 2019 until earlier this year when he moved on to other projects.

open image in gallery Dua Lipa hit back at a report claiming she fired her live agent over his political views ( Getty Images )

Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance ultimately went ahead, with the group leading their audience in chants of “F*** Keir Starmer” after the prime minister stated that he did not think it was “appropriate” for them to play the festival.

The letter to Eavis, which was originally brought to public attention by former BBC Radio DJ Toddla T – who produced Kneecap’s 2024 album Fine Art – came after band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a 2024 gig.

open image in gallery Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh, speaks to supporters as he leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

He denies the charge and has said in interviews that the flag was thrown onstage and he picked it up without realising. He is due back in court on Friday 26 September to learn whether the charges will proceed to a trial.

MailOnline has since updated its story to reflect the statements from Lipa and WME.

Lipa has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemned the UK for selling arms to Israel. In May, she condemned Israeli airstrikes on displacement camps in southern Gaza: “Burning children alive can never be justified,” she wrote on Instagram. “The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza.”

Israel has repeatedly denied it is carrying out a genocide in Gaza. A UN commission of inquiry said last week that Israel had committed genocide.

Kneecap were banned from entering Canada this week for allegedly “glorifying terrorist organisations”. The band announced in response that they will take legal action against the “wholly untrue and deeply malicious” accusations.