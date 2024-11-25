Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drake has brushed off frequent Kendrick Lamar collaborator Steve Lacy, calling him a “fragile opp.”

During a recent livestream with popular online gamer xQc, the Canadian rapper and singer, 38, was seen listening to Lacy’s 2022 song “Bad Habit.”

“This guy’s like a fragile opp, but this is a good song though,” Drake remarked, with xQc, asking what he meant. “The chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility,” the “Passionfruit” hitmaker explained.

Lacy, 26, has since responded to Drake’s words, writing on Instagram: “Who tryna be my…fragile opp.” In an earlier Instagram Story, Lacy reshared a post by Complex Music of Drake’s comments, adding: “Yoooooooooo,” followed by two crying emojis.

Drake’s comments, while not directly aimed at Lamar, are the latest development in their long-running beef as the latter has collaborated with Lacy on several tracks, including his latest Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”

Lacy also openly sided with Lamar during the public feud, supporting him at his The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert earlier this year. The two artists’ shared bond is rooted in their Compton, California upbringing, which Lacy has spoken about with pride.

“I mean, I never had to put Compton on the map,” he said in 2022 on New York’s Z100 radio show. “But, it’s beautiful to put Compton in a new light. Like you hear ‘Bad Habit,’ Compton is not associated with sounds like that ... when [people] think of Compton, they go straight gangsta, but it’s more than that.”

Steve Lacy responds to Drake calling him ‘a fragile opp’ ( Steve Lacy on Instagram )

Drake’s remarks come months after his and Lamar’s feud reached an apex.

While the beef between Lamar and Drake goes back to 2014, it escalated this summer when the musicians released multiple diss tracks — calling each other out over physical appearance, talent, use of artificial intelligence, and allegations of pedophilia.

Going on to address the feud on the livestream with xQc, Drake said: “You need facts to take me out. Fairytales won’t do it.”

When it was announced that Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will take place in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, many fans believed he included a veiled reference to his beef with Drake.

“My name’s Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX,” he said in the video. “Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.”