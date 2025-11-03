Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Grateful Dead singer Donna Jean Godchaux dies aged 78

The singer also performed backing vocals on hits including Elvis Presley’s ‘Suspicious Minds’ and Percy Sledge’s ‘When A Man Loves a Woman’

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Monday 03 November 2025 11:33 EST
Comments
Godchaux died Sunday at a hospice facility in Nashville after a ‘lengthy struggle with cancer,’ according to a statement
Godchaux died Sunday at a hospice facility in Nashville after a ‘lengthy struggle with cancer,’ according to a statement (Roger Gupta/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Donna Jean Godchaux, a singer best known for her work with the Grateful Dead in the 1970s, has died. She was 78.

As a backing singer, Godchaux also appeared on a number of classic hits including Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” and Percy Sledge’s “When A Man Loves a Woman”.

She died at a hospice facility in Nashville following a “lengthy struggle with cancer,” Rolling Stone reports.

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in