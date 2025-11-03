Donna Jean Godchaux, a singer best known for her work with the Grateful Dead in the 1970s, has died. She was 78.
As a backing singer, Godchaux also appeared on a number of classic hits including Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” and Percy Sledge’s “When A Man Loves a Woman”.
She died at a hospice facility in Nashville following a “lengthy struggle with cancer,” Rolling Stone reports.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments