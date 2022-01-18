Doechii responds to backlash after being filmed yelling at her team ahead of Met Gala
The singer made headlines for shouting at her team for ‘more umbrellas’ while on the way to the Met Gala
Doechii has defended herself from criticism over a viral video of her shouting at her team before the Met Gala.
On Monday, the “Anxiety” singer was filmed exiting the Mark Hotel in New York City on her way to the fashion extravaganza. As she was leaving the building, her team brought out a white box to cover her and hide her outfit.
She was then heard shouting at her team: “Give me another umbrella! I need more f***ing umbrellas!”
The clip of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with some critics accusing her of “mistreating” her staff.
Doechii addressed and mocked the backlash in a video shared to her TikTok on Wednesday. Set to the Commodores’ “Easy,” the video shows her raising her hands and backing away from the camera.
“God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas,” she wrote in the text over the video. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude for her team and how they supported her before the Met Gala.
“All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside),” she wrote.
Doechii, who walked the blue carpet on Monday in a Louis Vuitton look, also shared a statement on her Instagram Story to respond to the viral video.
“I’m so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night !” she wrote. “We’ve been dreaming about this Met for a long time, and the theme this year is such an alignment with who I am [and] what I stand for. It’s nothing but God that this year was our debut.”
“Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. And a time was had,” she concluded, sharing an emoji of a purple umbrella.
The 2025 Met Gala celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute’s forthcoming spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The exhibit focuses almost exclusively on menswear, with a particular emphasis on Black dandyism. However, the dress code, “Tailored for You,” was “purposefully designed to provide guidance and incite creative interpretation,” according to Vogue.
With the theme in mind, Docheii posed on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a white and gray Louis Vuitton jacket and matching checkerboard shorts. She also wore a purple tie, paired with matching shoes and knee-high socks, and held a cigar in her hand.
During a red carpet interview with Emma Chamberlain at the event, Doechii spoke about her outfit and how special the theme of the gala was to her.
“Dandyism is something that resonates with me, and something that I practice in my daily life. So I feel with the theme tonight,” the “What It Is” singer said.
