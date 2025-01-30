Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DL Hughley has spoken out about Snoop Dogg‘s response to the backlash he received after performing at the Crypto Ball, which celebrated the election of US President Donald Trump.

The Original Kings of Comedy stand-up and actor, 61, suggested the rap icon needed to “have a conversation with the man in the mirror.”

On January 20, the rapper born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, 53, was filmed performing his classic hit “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” at a party hosted by David Sacks, former PayPal COO and newly appointed White House AI and crypto czar.

Many of Snoop’s fans were appalled at his decision to appear, accusing him of selling out and claiming they would no longer listen to his music.

In the wake of the controversy, Snoop shared a video on Instagram in which he said: “Y’all can’t hate enough, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black.”

Speaking on his podcast The DL Hughley Show, the comedian took issue with Snoop’s position. “We decided that this was a man who was bad for our community, we stuck together,” said Hughley of Trump. "We wouldn’t try to tear each other apart. We tried to protect each other. And the very man who we knew would do the very things he’s doing, you decided to entertain."

DL Hughley (left) slammed Snoop Dogg’s response to the backlash he received for playing at Trump’s Crypto Ball ( Getty )

He continued: "It isn’t anger or hate, it is honestly people being disappointed. But why is the most common refrain whenever somebody gets to a situation like that, you tell us we can’t stick together?

"It isn't us that you have a problem with, it is you. The 2025 version of you is at odds with the 2017 version of you. So it ain't the us that gotta get it together, it's the you. You need to have a conversation with the man in the mirror. What is so different about the 2017 Snoop, and the 2025 Snoop? It ain't us. We ain't in it.”

Hughley argued that Trump and his administration are targeting the Black community through their legislation.

“It is not us who are tearing down affirmative action,” said the comedian. “It is not us who is tearing down DEI. It is not who are tearing families apart. It is not us who have decided that affirmative action and rollbacks that precedent for 50, 60 years are gone. It is not us that is doing it. It is the man you decided to perform for.”

Analysis showed Snoop Dogg lost more than half a million followers on social media following the performance.