Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DJ Hazel, a popular Polish musician, has been found dead aged 44.

The body of the artist born Michael Orzechowski was reportedly discovered in a car parked near Skępe, Lipno County, in Poland on Wednesday 7 May.

According to reports by TVP3 Bydgoszcz, a regional branch of Poland’s public broadcaster, a police investigation has been launched given the unclear circumstances surrounding Orzechowski’s death.

Born in Warsaw, Orzechowski launched his career in the Nineties and became a key figure in Poland’s electronic music scene.

He collaborated with a number of Polish artists and performed at hundreds of clubs around Europe, developing a reputation for his techno, progressive house, trance and hardstyle music.

News of his death has since been confirmed on DJ Hazel’s Instagram page by his fiancée, Zosia Zosiunia, who told his followers that music was what brought them together.

“My sweet friend,” she wrote in Polish in the caption of photos of the couple. “My sweet fiancé, my partner in crime. No one and nothing is and will ever be able to replace you.”

She continued: “In one second you made my heart beat faster after years and in one second it was shattered into a million pieces that could never be put back together.

“I don't say goodbye to you, my dear Bear, you just wait for me.”

The couple got engaged last year, after Orzechowski organised an elaborate proposal on the beach at sunset in the city of Kołobrzeg.

On social media, tributes have begun pouring in for the late musician, including from fellow Polish DJ Pawbeats, who wrote on Facebook: “DJ Hazel is dead, I can’t believe it. Michał was one of the first who wasn’t afraid of totally ‘unacceptable’ combinations for those times, like playing ‘Weź piórkę’ with Pawbeats Orchestra at Przystanek Woodstock.”

“My heart breaks,” he added.

Also posting on Facebook, DJ C-Bool wrote: “Michael … DJ Hazel I can’t believe this… why? So long, my friend… Farewell Legend! I’ll remember you in this picture. Condolences to all the family.”