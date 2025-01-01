Diplo reveals he was tripping on LSD during CNN New Year’s Eve appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Diplo has admitted he was tripping on LSD during his appearance on CNN’s special New Year’s Eve Live broadcast.

The popular music producer and DJ, 46, who was in Los Angeles to perform three New Year’s Eve concerts, made the confession to hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper while on air.

In a clip of the interview, uploaded to X/Twitter, Cohen can be seen asking the “Heartless (feat. Morgen Wallen)” hitmaker: “What’s the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?”

Letting out a laugh, Diplo responded: “Right now.”

“Right now?” Cohen said, reacting in shock. “Oh my God, hold on … please tell me — You’re tripping right now?”

“Yeah, I did some on the helicopter, on the way here,” the artist replied. “I’m not even lying.”

Clarifying that it was only “a light trip,” Diplo explained that he was “microdosing,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Diplo reveals he’s ‘tripping’ on LSD during on-air CNN interview ( Getty Images for CORE )

Following the interview, Cooper went on to praise the musician, saying: “I wish I was Diplo. I got to say. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things.’”

After sharing that he wasn’t following Diplo on Instagram, Cooper confirmed: “I’m absolutely going to start. I mean … I feel bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo’s. He’s got helicopters and he’s like doing things.”

Cohen then noted that Diplo had taken “like four shots while we were talking.”

“And he’s going to play. How does he work? How does anybody do anything? I’ve had four shots. I just want to go to sleep,” he joked.

That evening, Diplo performed three concerts at the L.A. nightclub Avalon Hollywood. He documented the night, first posting a selfie to his Instagram Story from the helicopter landing pad with a sticker reading: “I’m dead.”

He then shared several snippets from his concerts, which showed a sold-out venue.

Earlier in the night, CNN co-hosts Cohen and Cooper were joined by Have I Got News For You comedians Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black.

After an hour into the show, Cohen offered the trio his traditional NYE tequila shot.

While Ruffin and Black enthusiastically accepted the shots, Wood Jr. turned down the offer, quipping: “No I don’t. The last Black man that drank on this network got fired. I’m going to keep it with water for right now. I need some stability.”

His joke was in seeming reference to longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon’s shock firing from the network in 2023 after 17 years with the company.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” CNN’s chairman Chris Licht said in a statement at the time. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”