Comedian Roy Wood Jr. appeared to call out CNN for its firing of longtime anchor Don Lemon during the network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Wood Jr. and his Have I Got News For You co-stars Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black joined Andy Cohen and CNN’s Anderson Cooper for their special New Year’s Eve Live coverage in New York City’s Time Square.

After an hour into the show, Cohen turned to Wood Jr., Ruffin and Black, offering them his traditional New Year’s Eve tequila shot.

While Ruffin and Black enthusiastically accepted the shots, Wood Jr. turned down the offer, quipping: “No I don’t. The last Black man that drank on this network got fired.

“I’m going to keep it with water for right now. I need some stability,” he added.

Cooper and Cohen ignored the comedian’s remarks going on to pour shots for Ruffin and Black.

Roy Wood Jr. seemingly referenced Don Lemon’s CNN expulsion as he joked that ‘the last Black man that drank on this network got fired’ ( Getty Images )

Wood Jr.’s comments were seemingly in reference to Lemon’s expulsion from the network after 17 years.

Lemon, who had previously co-anchored CNN This Morning and hosted the network’s NYE coverage, was fired in 2023.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” CNN’s chairman Chris Licht said in a statement at the time. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Shortly after the news broke, Lemon shared a statement of his own on X/Twitter, writing: “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.

“With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

CNN later addressed Lemon’s sharp-tongued response, claiming that his “statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

No explanation was provided for Lemon’s abrupt departure; however, it came after Lemon faced a string of controversies, including making offensive on-air comments about women and accusations of mistreating female coworkers off-camera.