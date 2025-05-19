Diddy’s twin daughters take break from his ongoing trial to attend their high school prom
EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity designer and stylist Kellie Ford revealed more about the design process for the Combs twins’ prom gowns
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s twin daughters took a break from attending their father’s ongoing trial to attend their high school prom.
Clad in matching red off-the-shoulder mermaid gowns by celebrity designer and stylist Kellie Ford, twins Jessie and D’Lila, both 18, attended the event at Harbor House in Los Angeles on May 17, according to People. They arrived late to the event with their respective dates, telling the outlet: "The party doesn't start until we walk in. Saved the best for last."
D’Lila was voted Prom Queen, according to one of the captions on their joint Instagram account, @the_combs_twins. The sisters posted dozens of photos from their big night, including with their dates.
Ford, who has been designing dresses for the Combs twins for a few years, told The Independent: “It was actually a collaboration.”
“It took three weeks to bring it to life,” she added.
“Last year we did something fluffy and flirty,” she said of the girls’ junior prom dresses. “This year, senior year, we’re stepping into adulthood. It’s a mermaid style and [the fabric] is beaded sequins, very high quality and very heavy.
“I wanted the fabric to be the statement. Despite what’s going on, it was so amazing.”
Jessie and D’Lila — born in 2006 to Combs and the late Kim Porter — attended opening statements for their dad’s trial May 12 in New York City. They wore matching black pantsuits with their hair slicked back in low buns.
They returned to the courthouse the next day and sat through the first hours of testimony from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. The twins entered in matching white blazers and black slacks.
Both days, Jessie and D-Lila were seen arm-in-arm with Chance Combs, 19, their sister born to Combs and Sarah Chapman in 2006.
Music mogul Combs is facing a litany of charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Prosecutors allege that over two decades, Combs operated a criminal enterprise that exploited women through coercion, abuse, and manipulation. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Witness testimony will continue this week, with former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard expected to return to the stand.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments