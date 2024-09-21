Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Sean “Diddy” Combs can be seen making a joke about locking women up at parties in a resurfaced interview with Conan O’Brien in 2002.

The disgraced rapper, 54, is currently “on suicide watch” in prison as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to reports.

Combs appeared in court on Wednesday (18 September) to propose a $50m (£37.5m) bail package to avoid the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His lawyers argued the rapper was not a flight risk or dangerous, but they failed to convince the judge.

In the resurfaced clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Diddy gives tips on how to host a “killer party” and suggests having “locks on the doors” to prevent women from leaving.

“This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course,” he says.

Combs went on to explain how good parties should always have “alcohols” and “some water” because “lots of ladies drink water at parties”.

He continues: “If you don’t have what they need, they’re gonna leave. Gotta keep them there…You need locks on the doors.”

Sean Combs on ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’ in 2002 ( NBC )

In response to this comment, O’Brien paused before saying: “Okay, this is sounding kind of dangerous now.”

Combs replies: “It’s a little kinky… You need a lot of heat. Don’t have no air conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol and you know, everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose and builds up a nice little sweat.”

The rapper, who has been accused of rape and sexual abuse in at least nine civil lawsuits this past year, was and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution this week.

The Metropolitan Detention Center where Combs is being held ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In a 14-page indictment, prosecutors allege Combs coerced and drugged women to participate in recorded “highly orchestrated performances” of sexual activity – which he called “Freak Offs” – that would sometimes last days and often included male commercial sex workers.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, denied any allegations of wrongdoing, claiming his client is “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

He said: “Mr. Combs is a fighter, he’s going to fight this to the end.”