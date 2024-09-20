Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs latest: Rapper ‘put on suicide watch’ as he awaits trial behind bars
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has faced a series of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse over the last year
Sean “Diddy” Combs is “on suicide watch” in prison as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to reports.
The rapper appeared in court on Wednesday to propose a $50 million bail package to avoid the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, but he was denied by the judge.
According to PEOPLE, Diddy has been placed on suicide watch as a “preventative measure”. On Wednesday Diddy’s lawyers argued he was not a flight risk or dangerous, but they failed to convince the judge.
The prosecution shared alleged text messages from Diddy to his ex, Cassie Ventura, following the attack on her in 2016 to argue he should remain behind bars until trial.
Diddy allegedly said: “Call me, the cops are here. I got six kids. You, please call. I’m surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone.”
He pleaded not guilty to racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and maintains he is "an innocent man."
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
First meal in prison revealed
The music mogul has switched his sprawling multi-million-dollar mansions in LA and Miami for the comfort of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, an infamous facility that has previously counted Ghislaine Maxwell and R Kelly among its inmates.
As he awaits trial in the jail, the disgraced rapper will be served three meals a day which will be delivered to his cell.
The first meal Diddy tucked into behind bars was Swedish meatballs, according to MDC’s menu obtained by The New York Post. He also had the option of a vegetarian black bean burger.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s first meal behind bars at notorious New York jail revealed
Inside the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the disgraced rapper will be served three meals a day and will be required to mop the floor of his own cell
Reminder of why two judges denied bail
Two judges refused to grant Diddy bail this week.
The $50 million proposed bail package his lawyers put forward, including the surrender of his passport, was not enough to convince them to release him from custody until trial.
On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky voiced concern about Diddy contacting potential witnesses as the government continues to investigate the allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, which he strongly denies.
“The alleged victims are people with whom there is a power imbalance,” Judge Tarnofsky said. She added they are “susceptible to coercion”.
On Wednesday, District Court Judge Andrew Carter issued a similar ruling.
“I’ve heard from the parties, I find that the government has proven the defendant is a danger,” Carter said.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Cassie spotted for the first time since Diddy arrest
Cassie Ventura has been spotted for the first time since her ex was arrested.
She was seen having fun with friends out for dinner in New York City two days after Diddy was arrested, PEOPLE reports.
Text messages Diddy allegedly sent the singer following his brutal attack on her in 2016 were read out in court.
While Ventura was not mentioned by name, prosecutors referred to the footage of the incident, which was made public by CNN earlier this year.
Diddy allegedly said: “Call me, the cops are here. I got six kids. You, please call. I’m surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone.”
Ventura replied: “I have a black eye and a fat lip. You are sick for thinking it’s okay to do what you’ve done. I still have crazy bruising.”
What’s in the indictment?
A reminder of the charges and allegations detailed in the indictment against the rapper.
Diddy, who has been accused of rape and sexual abuse in at least nine civil lawsuits this past year, was arrested in New York on Monday night and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
On Tuesday morning, Diddy appeared in a Manhattan federal court to plead not guilty to the charges.
“For decades, Sean Combs… abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” federal prosecutors said in the indictment.
In the 14-page indictment, prosecutors allege Diddy coerced and drugged women to participate in recorded “highly orchestrated performances” of sexual activity – which he called “Freak Offs” – that would sometimes last days and often included male commercial sex workers.
His lawyers maintain he is “an innocent man”.
‘Diddy ruined my life’ - former rapper Shyne caught up in 1999 nightclub shooting speaks out
Former rapper Shyne has described how Diddy “destroyed” his life following a New York nightclub shooting in 1999.
Shyne, now known as Moses Barrow, signed to Diddy’s label Bad Boy Records in 1998.
The following year, Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were with Barrow at a Manhattan nightclub called Club New York.
Witnesses said there was a heated argument between Diddy and another man, Matthew “Scar” Allen. A scuffle broke out, guns were drawn and three bystanders were injured.
At the resulting trial, Barrow was convicted of assault and reckless endangerment while Diddy was acquitted of all charges. Barrow spent nine years in maximum security prison.
Kevin E.G Perry reports.
Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne says Diddy ‘destroyed my life’ over nightclub shooting
Shyne was in prison for nearly a decade after the 1999 shooting involving Diddy and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez
Diddy ‘put on suicide watch’ according to reports
Diddy has been put “on suicide watch” at the Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial, according to reports.
According to PEOPLE, the rapper has been placed on suicide watch as a “preventative measure”.
In their motion to grant Diddy bail, his lawyers cited the conditions inside the prison. “Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention,” they wrote.
The judge sided with the prosecution and sent Diddy back to pre-trial detention.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
Diddy flew to New York 12 days before arrest
One of Diddy’s attorneys revealed the rapper flew to New York 12 days before his arrest in anticipation of the charges coming against him.
Teny Geragos told NewsNation’s CUOMO show: “12 days ago, when we thought there’s an indictment that may be coming, he flew to New York the very next day, he got on a plane and he came here.
“And that’s an extraordinary move for a defendant who’s been under investigation that he’s been aware of for at least six months.
“He came to the very jurisdiction that is investigating him, and he said, ‘I’m here. I want to surrender. Let me surrender.’”
RECAP: How events unfolded this week
It has been a dramatic week for the rapper.
On Monday night Diddy was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He reportedly knew the charges were coming down the track and headed to New York last week, his lawyer said.
On Tuesday he appeared in court for the first time, where he was denied bail and sent to jail for pre-trial detention.
His lawyers appealed the decision, arguing he should be allowed to remain under house arrest.
On Wednesday Diddy appeared in court again at an appeal hearing. A judge ruled against him and ordered he must stay behind bars until trial.
Diddy’s legal team maintain he is innocent and will “fight the charges”.
50 Cent mocks Diddy for '1,000 bottles of lube’
50 Cent mocked Diddy in an Instagram post following the charges against him.
In the indictment federal prosecutors allege Diddy threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Offs.”
Diddy denies all the allegations against him and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Among the details released by the FBI are that searches of Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles led to officers seizing “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”
In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent captioned a photograph of himself during a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show with the message: “Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”
Kevin E.G Perry reports.
50 Cent mocks P Diddy after 1,000 baby oil and lube bottles seized in FBI arrest
The rapper has been a longtime critic of the embattled music mogul
Old footage of Trump praising Diddy resurfaces
Donald Trump’s former praise of Diddy has resurfaced after Jimmy Kimmel referenced the news of the charges against the rapper in his show.
Referring to Diddy, Kimmel said: “In the meantime, he’s getting his character references lined up.”
Kimmel then played a clip from Trump’s days hosting The Celebrity Apprentice (a spin-off of his original show The Apprentice) where Trump claims: “Diddy is a good friend of mine.”
Watch here.