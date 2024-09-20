✕ Close Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s lawyer speaks outside of court and says his client is ‘a fighter’ and ‘not afraid of the charges’ against him

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Sean “Diddy” Combs is “on suicide watch” in prison as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to reports.

The rapper appeared in court on Wednesday to propose a $50 million bail package to avoid the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, but he was denied by the judge.

According to PEOPLE, Diddy has been placed on suicide watch as a “preventative measure”. On Wednesday Diddy’s lawyers argued he was not a flight risk or dangerous, but they failed to convince the judge.

The prosecution shared alleged text messages from Diddy to his ex, Cassie Ventura, following the attack on her in 2016 to argue he should remain behind bars until trial.

Diddy allegedly said: “Call me, the cops are here. I got six kids. You, please call. I’m surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone.”

He pleaded not guilty to racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and maintains he is "an innocent man."

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.