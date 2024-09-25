Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



A resurfaced interview clip from 1999 shows Sean “Diddy” Combs nonchalantly speaking about his infamous parties, joking that he’s going to probably get arrested for “doing all types of crazy things.”

The 54-year-old music mogul, who has faced a string of civil lawsuits this past year accusing him of sexual abuse, rape and misconduct, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16.

During his September 17 arraignment, an unsealed federal indictment alleged that Combs hosted “freak off” parties, where he coerced and drugged women to participate in “highly orchestrated performances” of sexual activity that would sometimes last days and often included male commercial sex workers.

In a years-old interview with Entertainment Tonight, which has resurfaced following his indictment, Combs is asked about his parties, which are described as “the hottest ticket around.”

“They won’t even give me a permit for the parties. And they don’t want me to throw the parties no more,” Combs tells the interviewer. “But we ain’t going to stop. We gonna keep on having fun. Bringing people together from all walks of life.”

He says: “You’re going to hear about my parties. They gonna be shutting them down. They gonna probably be arresting me – doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time.

“Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated,” he continues, going on to add: “It ain’t nothing but breaking down racial barriers, breaking down generation barriers.”

Name-dropping Jay-Z and actor Ron Perlman, who he claims attended his parties, Combs says: “It just goes on and on. People from all walks of life connecting and getting together.”

Asked how it made him feel to know that “people are dying to get into [his] parties,” the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist casually replies: “I mean it’s cool. It doesn’t make me feel anyway special; it doesn’t make me feel like a bigger person. It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party.”

In a 1999 interview, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs predicted: ‘You’re going to hear about my parties’ ( Entertainment Tonight )

In a separate resurfaced clip from a 2002 appearance on Conan O’Brien’s Late Night show, Combs is seen making a joke about locking women up at parties.

Sharing tips on how to host a “killer party,” Combs suggests having “locks on the doors” to prevent women from leaving.

He goes on to explain how good parties should always have “alcohols” and “some water” because “lots of ladies drink water at parties.”

“If you don’t have what they need, they’re gonna leave. Gotta keep them there… You need locks on the doors,” he says.

Combs, who remains behind bars after being denied bail twice, is reported to have “briefly spoken” to his children over the phone from jail.

An insider told People that Combs’s children are “in a state of crisis and shock” following their father’s arrest.

The rapper has seven children: Quincy, 33; Justin, 30; Christian, 26; Chance, 18; twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17; and Love, 23 months.