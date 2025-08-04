Junkyard singer David Roach dies weeks after getting married, aged 59

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock singer David Roach, from the Eighties heavy metal band Junkyard, has died aged 59, just weeks after getting married.

According to a GoFundMe page, the US musician had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer – squamous cell carcinoma – that affected his head, neck and throat.

The diagnosis was described as a “devastating blow” to Roach “especially after he finally found happiness” with his wife, Jennifer, who stepped away from full-time employment to care for him.

On Sunday (3 August), a statement from the band revealed that Roach had died.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach,” the band’s surviving members said.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife.”

The statement described him as a “gifted artist, performer, songwriter and singer – but above all, a devoted father, husband and brother”.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him,” the band said.

Roach rose to fame after co-founding Junkyard in 1987 in Los Angeles, with bandmates from other acts including Minor Threat, Big Boys and Dag Nasty.

They signed to Geffen Records the following year and released their self-titled debut in 1989. A follow-up, Sixes, Sevens & Nines, was produced by Ed Stasium (Ramones, Talking Heads, Motörhead), while country-rock legend Steve Earle co-wrote and provided backing vocals for the song “Slippin’ Away”.

Junkyard split in 1992 after being dropped by Geffen shortly after recording their third album. Roach went on to form the band Borracho before later reuniting with bandmates Patrick Muzingo, Todd Muscat and Brian Baker, with the addition of Tim Mosher on guitar and vocals.

They released further albums including 2017’s High Water and 2019’s Old Habits Die Hard, which was originally recorded in 1992.

open image in gallery David Roach (centre) with his Junkyard bandmates ( Facebook )

Roach’s former bandmate Chris Gates, who played with the band from their formation in 1987 to 2009, was among those to pay tribute.

“I'm saddened to hear the news that David Roach has passed, but I'm grateful that he's no longer suffering,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We first met when he was 16 and I was 20 and our girlfriends lived in the same apartment complex. I had seen him around the scene, and I think his band the Pagans has played with the Big Boys by then. His girlfriend was the one ‘Hands Off’ was written about.”

Gates continued: “When I moved to LA, no one wanted to play with the fat guy from Texas. Then I heard David was moving out and I spent a couple of weeks tracking down a phone number for him. I called and told him we should start a band when he got to town. The rest is history.

“I loved him like a little brother. We had our ups and downs, but that never changed. My condolences to his brother and sisters, v and to [all] the people who loved him or were touched by his/or songs. I'll miss playing music with him, but he'll always be an important part of me.”