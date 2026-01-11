Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Matthews has ripped Donald Trump’s administration in the wake of Renee Nicole Good’s killing by an immigration officer in Minneapolis.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, who celebrated his 59th birthday on Friday, uploaded a video of himself criticizing federal funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I don’t want my taxes to pay for ICE, to masked thugs to roam our streets and terrorize our communities and rip families apart,” Matthews said in the video. “We should be taking care of each other. We should be minding each other. We should be housing the homeless. We shouldn’t be, you know, throwing people to the ground.”

The Dave Matthews Band frontman continued, “Which brings me to Renee Nicole Good. Murdered in front of her fellow citizens in Minneapolis, murdered in the streets. And no matter what narrative this administration is trying to sell us, we can see the videos.”

Multiple videos of the fatal shooting Wednesday morning showed Good, a 37-year-old mom, in her car surrounded by ICE agents. Footage appears to show Good backing up in her vehicle and then attempting to drive away from the agents before an officer, identified as Jonathan Ross, fired multiple shots at her.

Dave Matthews has shared an Instagram post calling out members of the Trump administration for being 'deeply dishonest' ( Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Trump and members of his administration were quick to blame Good for the shooting, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem even branding her a “domestic terrorist.” Matthews, like many others, disputed that interpretation of the videos.

“Maybe if they show you one and they slow it down and they tell you where to look, you might think, maybe there’s a chance, maybe there’s a chance that the gunman was felt threatened,” Matthews said. “But from most angles, near and far, it looks like she was trying to get away, and he shot her three times in the head, murdered in cold blood.”

He added: “It’s mind-boggling, and it’s deeply upsetting to me and to so many people, and we can’t just let it slide.”

The “Crash” singer then called out Trump, Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Attorney General Pam Bondi for being “deeply, deeply dishonest people.”

The White House did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

“Just cowardly, shameful, dishonest people,” he said, adding, “They are revolting.”

He also said he is “deeply ashamed of this government, the way they’re treating our neighbors, outside and inside this country.”

Matthews concluded, “I don’t like these monsters that are running the show right now. They are ungrateful, greedy monsters. I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit.”