Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamaican dancehall deejay Danny English has reportedly died from a diabetes-related illness. He was 54.

The musician was best known for the 2002 hit “Party Time” alongside Egg Nog, which sampled the popular dancehall riddim “Diwali Riddim” – credited to Jamaican producer Steven “Lenky” Marsen – that rose to prominence that same year.

Pop fans might also recognise the sample from tracks including Rihanna’s debut single “Pon de Replay” (2005), Sean Paul’s “Get Busy” and “Pass That Dutch” by Missy Elliott.

English’s version was distinct thanks to his deep, gravelly voice, which contrasted against Egg Nog’s lighter, smoother delivery.

They went on to collaborate on further tracks including “Steppin’ In Da Club”, “She’s So Fine”, “Feel Like Dancing” and “Wine Baby Wine”.

In a 2022 interview with DancehallMag, which first reported his death, English said he had been living with diabetes for five years, but said it did not affect his work in the studio.

“Mi not even a feel any pain, is just that I can’t really walk right now but when they get out this inflammation all will be good again,” he said at the time.

DancehallMag cites family members, who said he died on Thursday (23 January) at the Kingston Public Hospital in Jamaica.

open image in gallery Jamaican dancehall deejay Danny English was known for his 2002 track ‘Party Time’ ( Instagram/Danny English )

Born Donald Cox in Kingston, English began pursuing a music career as a teenager, and was influenced by artists including Buju Banton, Shaggy and Tuffy Melody.

“Party Time”, which established him as a prominent dancehall artist of the early Noughties, was apparently recorded in a bathroom: “Everything was magic in the bathroom,” he told YouTube channel Teach Dem in 2020.

While initially hesitant to work with Egg Nog, he said he realised later that they had excellent chemistry: “I never really liked Egg Nog at first for some reason, but I don’t know why… it just clicked eventually.”

In the comments section, fans praised English’s character as they called him “one of the purest hearts in dancehall”, with one recalling that he would give rides to young music fans walking home from parties at night.

In the same interview, English said he had 23 children, including 15 sons and eight daughters. He is survived by them.