‘Oh dear’: Craig David’s attempt to rescue flying fish goes hilariously wrong

Craig David has shared a TikTok of him trying to rescue a flying fish, only for it to be eaten by a bigger fish when he released it back into the sea.

The UK garage legend shared the unfortunate but endearing clip this week, while holidaying in the Maldives.

The saga begins with David, 44, finding a flying fish on the dock while having dinner.

“I’m just gonna grab you, here we go, [I’m] putting you back in, come on man, stay with me, stay with me, stay with me,” he says.

“Oh my gosh,” he says, throwing the fish back into the sea. “That’s the full moon for you. Hope he’s still alive.”

The Born to Do It artist then pans to the moon. which cast a bright light over the sea: “Come on, come on, you’ve still got it inside of you, you’ve still got it,” he tells the fish, which appears to be playing dead.

A much bigger fish then swims up and appears to swallow the other one whole: “Oh my god,” David says. “Ohhhhh dear.”

The clip had received almost two million views at the time of writing.

“Imagine being a fish and surviving a predator by FLYING away, only to be thrown back in by an early 2000s UK garage artist and eaten anyway,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Flew to safety on Monday, thrown to my death on Tuesday…” another fan said, riffing on David’s hit song “Seven Days”.

“This became twice as funny when I realised this was Craig David,” one viewer wrote.

“Went from David Attenborough to an Uber Eats driver,” another joked.

One follower tried to reassure the star: “You meant well and that’s all that matters.”

Craig David shared the clip of his misadventure on TikTok ( TikTok/Craig David )

Fish deaths excluded, David appears to be having a lovely time on holiday and has been sharing clips of himself in the sea while singing some of his biggest hits, from “Rise & Fall” to “Insomnia”.

He also shared a clip in which he said he’d realised how much his outlook has changed when it comes to putting pressure to look a certain way.

“Life is softer around the edges, that’s the beauty of it,” he said in another TikTok, admitting he used to feel self-conscious while living in Miami.

“It makes me think how far I’ve come from that period of time where it was all about that, looking for some out-there authority to be like, ‘Yeah when you look a certain way, you’re whole.’ Nah,” he continued. “I’m just calm now, you know what I mean?”