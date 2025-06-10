Rising country star Conner Smith involved in fatal car accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country music singer Conner Smith’s representatives have said he is cooperating fully with an investigation into a fatal car accident over the weekend.

Smith, 24, is said to have been driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Sunday 8 June when he hit Dorothy Dobbins, 77, as she crossed the road inside a marked crosswalk at around 7.30pm.

The incident took place in Nashville on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street.

According to a news release shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian,” the police statement said. “He showed no signs of impairment.”

The investigation is ongoing and there are no charges “at present” against Smith, police said.

In a statement shared with People, Smith’s lawyer confirmed that the singer was “involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life”.

“His heart goes out to Ms Dobbins’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

“Mr Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

open image in gallery Conner Smith’s representative said he continues to cooperate fully with the investigation ( Getty Images for BMI )

The incident took place on the final day of the annual Country Music Association (CMA) Fest, a four-day celebration of country music in Nashville.

Smith, who was born and raised in the Tennessee music hub, released his debut album, Smoky Mountains, last year through Big Machine Records’ Valory imprint. The album included the single “Creek Will Rise”, which became Smith’s first Top 20 hit on the Billboard Country Airply chart in 2023.

The musician was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, and opened for Luke Bryan that same year.

His song “Steal My Thunder” featuring fellow country singer Tucker Wetmore featured on the soundtrack to the 2024 American disaster film Twisters, which charted at No 3 on the Billboard 200.

He married surfer Leah Thompson last year.