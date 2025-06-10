Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rising country star Conner Smith involved in fatal car accident

Singer’s representative said his ‘heart goes out’ to the family of a woman who died

Roisin O'Connor
Tuesday 10 June 2025 04:19 EDT
(Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Country music singer Conner Smith’s representatives have said he is cooperating fully with an investigation into a fatal car accident over the weekend.

Smith, 24, is said to have been driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Sunday 8 June when he hit Dorothy Dobbins, 77, as she crossed the road inside a marked crosswalk at around 7.30pm.

The incident took place in Nashville on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street.

According to a news release shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian,” the police statement said. “He showed no signs of impairment.”

The investigation is ongoing and there are no charges “at present” against Smith, police said.

In a statement shared with People, Smith’s lawyer confirmed that the singer was “involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life”.

“His heart goes out to Ms Dobbins’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

“Mr Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Conner Smith’s representative said he continues to cooperate fully with the investigation
Conner Smith’s representative said he continues to cooperate fully with the investigation (Getty Images for BMI)

The incident took place on the final day of the annual Country Music Association (CMA) Fest, a four-day celebration of country music in Nashville.

Smith, who was born and raised in the Tennessee music hub, released his debut album, Smoky Mountains, last year through Big Machine Records’ Valory imprint. The album included the single “Creek Will Rise”, which became Smith’s first Top 20 hit on the Billboard Country Airply chart in 2023.

The musician was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, and opened for Luke Bryan that same year.

His song “Steal My Thunder” featuring fellow country singer Tucker Wetmore featured on the soundtrack to the 2024 American disaster film Twisters, which charted at No 3 on the Billboard 200.

He married surfer Leah Thompson last year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in