Coldplay’s Chris Martin asks crowd to ‘send love’ to family of Charlie Kirk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked the crowd during a London gig to “send love” to the family of late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday (10 September) at the age of 31, while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. A suspect, Tyler Robinson, has since been taken into police custody on suspicion of capital murder, weapons and obstruction offences.

Martin and his band were performing at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of a record-breaking world tour titled Music of the Spheres.

“For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this,” the British singer told the crowd, raising his hands over his head, “and send love anywhere you want to send it in the world.

“There are so many places that might need it today,” he continued. “So here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister. You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff.”

He then mentioned Kirk by name, stating that the crowd could send love to those they “disagree with”.

open image in gallery Chris Martin performing with Coldplay during the Music of the Spheres tour ( Getty Images )

“You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family,” he added. “You can send it to anybody’s family. You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway. You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East, in Ukraine and Russia.”

Throughout his life, Kirk was a controversial figure thanks to his political stances, which included hard-right views on immigration and gun control.

Actor Chris Pratt, YouTuber Jake Paul and TV host Piers Morgan were among the celebrities to share tributes to Kirk following the assassination, with Morgan writing on X/Twitter that the shooting was “an appalling assault on free speech and democracy”.

open image in gallery Late conservative activist Charlie Kirk ( AP )

“Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone,” he added. “This is disgusting, and heart-breaking. RIP Charlie.”

Others, however, have continued to condemn Kirk’s divisive political views in the wake of his death.

During his life, Kirk had in fact made his opinions on Coldplay publicly known, stating on his TV show: “I would rather be caught dead than be at a Coldplay concert. I would rather go to a WNBA game than go to a Coldplay concert. Couldn’t think of something more boring and banal and a waste of time. But it’s fine, it’s a free society, you can do whatever you want.”