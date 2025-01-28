Coin frontman announces disbandment following ‘revelations around my bandmates’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chase Lawrence of the Nashville pop-rock trio Coin has announced they will no longer continue as a band after recent “revelations” about his bandmates surfaced.

The frontman and keyboardist shared the “heartbreaking” news from the band’s official Instagram account on Tuesday (January 28).

“I have recently become aware of revelations around my bandmates and want to share some thoughts directly with all of you,” Lawrence began. “I believe in accountability and doing what’s right.”

Coin had originally announced earlier this month they were going on tour without drummer Ryan Winnen, who left the group “to focus on some personal matters.”

However, it seems Lawrence has now also parted ways with guitarist Joe Memmel.

“Three months ago, I made the decision to move forward without my drummer, and yesterday, I parted ways with my guitarist,” Lawrence continued. “Their behaviors directly conflict with my values, and I am devastated for anyone who has been affected by these actions.”

open image in gallery Chase Lawrence announces Coin can no longer continue as a band ( Coin on Instagram )

“Creating a space for love & joy through music has always been my mission. Discovering that this space has been compromised by the actions of others is truly heartbreaking.”

He added: “Unfortunately, these developments have led me to the decision that COIN can no longer continue as a band.”

Apologizing to listeners and fans for “the disappointment this may bring,” he added: “Your support has meant the world to me, and I owe it to you to be honest and decisive in addressing this situation.”

“Refunds for the upcoming tour are available at the point of purchase,” he noted before concluding on a more positive note. “There’s a lot to figure out about the future, but I know I'm not done making music yet.”

Lawrence did not offer any further details about the nature of the revelations about his former bandmates.

In the comments of the post, many fans expressed dismay at the band’s split. “Really sad I never got to see COIN in person,” wrote one. “But Chase, your music has meant a ton to me over the years. I will absolutely be paying attention to whatever is next, wishing you the best.”

Another added: “Coin breaking up was not on the 2025 bingo card. Thank you for the amazing vibes your music brought.”

“i’m literally heartbroken,” wrote a third. “coin has been my favorite band for seven years, but i’m proud of the decision you made to stick to your morals. can’t wait to see what you do next chase.”