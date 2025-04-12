Coachella crowd criticized for muted reaction to Queen legend Bryan May’s appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Coachella crowd had a lackluster response to Brian May’s surprise appearance during Benson Boone’s performance on Friday.

Towards the end of his 11-song set, the young pop star donned an ermine-fur cloak reminiscent of Queen singer Freddie Mercury’s famous ensemble from his band’s farewell tour in 1986.

He then sat at the piano to begin performing Queen’s classic 1975 single, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” When the song reached the guitar solo, 77-year-old Queen guitarist May rose up out of the stage on a platform to play it.

“Brian May, everybody!” Boone shouted, but was met with a muted response.

The guitarist was lowered back into the stage and disappeared from view after the solo before reemerging to finish the song. At one point, Boone leapt over his head while he continued playing.

On social media, fans criticized the California audience for their lack of appreciation for the cameo.

Brian May (right) made a cameo during Benson Boone’s set at Coachella on Friday ( Getty Images )

“I fear the crowd didn’t understand the significance of this,” one person commented on a video of the performance on TikTok.

“If this was a UK crowd, you would not have been able to hear anything after Brian came out. I don't think people realize the true significance of who he is,” said a second.

“Right concert, wrong crowd,” added another.

May had teased his appearance on social media before the show, sharing a photo of him and Boone onboard a private jet. He captioned the photo: “Look who I bumped into - on the way to the fabled Palm Springs ... Maybe something will happen ?!”

In a follow-up post, the Queen legend called Boone “a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals.”

Sharing a photo of Boone jumping over his head on Saturday, May reflected on the performance. “I'm still reeling from last night at Coachella,” he wrote.

“Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special --- you know who you are !!!! And this particular way of concluding ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ will be hard to beat in the years to come !!! Thanks. And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I'm awestruck.”

Earlier in the day at Coachella, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a surprise appearance with The Go-Gos, joining the reunited band for an exuberant performance of their 1984 single “Head Over Heels.”

Green Day will headline the Saturday night of the festival in Indio, California.

Those not attending the festival in person can livestream performances on Coachella’s YouTube channel or via the new Coachella Livestream app, beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET each day.