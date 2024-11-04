Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coldplay’s Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor on the stage while performing in Melbourne.

Martin was speaking to the crowd when he walked backwards and fell into a large hole on the runway on Sunday (3 November) as the British band was wrapping up its fourth and final show in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

In videos posted on social media, the frontman can be seen walking towards the crowd reading signs and all of a sudden falling through the trap door as he starts to walk backwards. The crowd can be heard gasping as a crew member – who was standing inside the gap – breaks Martin’s fall, and helps him back up.

“That’s uh, not planned, thank you for catching me, so much. Thank you guys,” Martin said.

“Holy s***, that was nearly a YouTube moment,” he said.

Martin can be seen getting back up, and did not look visibly injured.

This comes just three weeks after US singer Olivia Rodrigo also took an unfortunate tumble through the stage during her concert in Melbourne.

The “Brutal” singer was playing to the Australian crowd by running up and down a dimly lit stage at Rod Laver Arena before the fall.

After emerging from the seemingly hidden stage trapdoor, Rodrigo addressed the shocked crowd.

“Oh, my god! That was fun. I’m OK. Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage. That’s all right. OK. Where was I?”

Coldplay’s international Music of the Spheres world tour has been on since March 2022 and is scheduled to run till September 2025 with two shows in Hull and 10 in London’s Wembley Stadium.

In a major statement to the wider music industry, Coldplay also announced that 10 per cent of the band’s proceeds from ticket sales would be donated to the Music Venue Trust, a charitable organisation that supports UK grassroots music venues and emerging artists.

Donations to the Music Venue Trust will also be made by concert promoters SJM Concerts, Metropolis Music and Live Nation; the band’s booking agent WME; the venues Wembley Stadium and Hull Craven Park; and the official ticket agents, Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS.

open image in gallery Coldplay’s international Music of the Spheres world tour has been on since March 2022 ( PA Wire )

Early in October, the band, comprising Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion, revealed the milestone they aimed to reach before the band retired.

In an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Martin explained that Coldplay, just like his and his bandmates’ heroes had done, will release a certain number of albums during their career.

“We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real,” the frontman said.

“That’s real, real?” Lowe asked.

“Yeah,” Martin responded. “Promise, promise.”

Even as Lowe protested that he wanted “50 albums”, Martin said: “No you don’t. You don’t, because less is more. And for some of our critics, even less would be even more. I’m joking. And I’ll tell you why: it’s really important that we have that limit.

“First of all, there are only 12, well, there are only eight Harry Potters or seven Harry Potters. There are only 12 and a half Beatles albums. There’s about the same Bob Marley, so all of our heroes.”

Martin, 47, said having this limit would ensure the same quality control as Coldplay’s previous albums, which include 2000’s Parachutes, 2008’s Viva la Vida, or Death and All His Friends, 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams, and 2021’s Music of the Spheres.