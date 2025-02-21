Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bowling for Soup guitarist Chris Burney has shared a positive update with fans after revealing that he has undergone an amputation of two of his toes.

The rock musician, who rose to fame in the Noughties with the Texas-formed band known for hits such as “Girl All the Bad Guys Want” and “1985”, announced last month that he had retired.

In a statement shared by the group, fans were told that Burney was stepping down from the band he co-founded in 1994 to focus on his health.

“Some recent medical developments, 30 years of rocking balls and touring non-stop have made it difficult to continue,” the statement said.

“We are bummed not to have Chris by our side, but absolutely support his decision.”

While Burney’s health issues were not formally disclosed, he has been sharing photos to his Instagram page showing that both the big toe and second toe on his left roof have been amputated.

“I’m a Free-nubbin, butt-rubbin son of a gun,” he wrote in a post this week, alongside a photo that seemed to suggest his foot was healing well.

Six months ago, he shared a similar photo with the tongue-in-cheek caption: “Alright kids, this is why you don’t leave knives hanging out on the kitchen counter!”

“Is that what really happened?!” one fan asked in the comments section.

Burney replied: “Sciatica-inspired neuropathy! Yay! Why does it matter?”

According to the NHS, sciatica occurs when the sciatic nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, is irritated or compressed.

Meanwhile, neuropathy develops when nerves in the body’s extremities such as the hands, feet and arms are damaged.

Complications from the condition such as infected foot ulcers can require amputation of the toes or the entire foot in severe cases.

Burney’s fans have been flooding his page with messages of support, as well as jokes that mirror his own sense of humour.

open image in gallery Chris Burney of Bowling for Soup fame shared an update with fans ( Getty )

“On the bright side, pedicures will be cheaper,” one follower wrote.

“Toe today gone tomorrow,” musician Thomas Nicholas said.

“Losing two toes,” another fan said, “Now that’s punk rock.”

The remaining members of Bowling for Soup will continue to tour and release music.

“The three of us will carry on, with Chris’s blessing, and continue to build the legacy of this band we all love so much,” they said.

“We will not be replacing Chris or touring with a touring guitarist. You cannot replace a legend. We were brothers when we started this journey… and brothers we remain.”

Bowling for Soup released their 11th studio album, Pop Drunk Snot Bread, in 2022,